WILLIAMSTOWN — Through two sets in the MIAA Division V state volleyball quarterfinal match between Turners Falls and Mount Greylock, it looked as though the No. 22 Thunder were poised to pull off another upset.
Turners took the first set 25-21 and followed it up with a come-from-behind 29-27 triumph in the second set to take a commanding 2-0 lead.
A flip switched for the No. 14 Mounties in the third set, however. Greylock was firing on all cylinders to stay alive with a 25-18 win in the third. The Mounties controlled the fourth set and came out on top, 25-16, to force a fifth and final frame to determine who would take on Frontier in the state semifinals.
Photos: Mount Greylock volleyball beats Turners Falls in state quarterfinals
With all the momentum, Greylock took a 9-3 lead in the fifth and ultimately came out on top 15-13 to complete a 3-2 comeback victory. The Mounties will play No. 2 Frontier in the D-V semifinals on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in a match to be held at Chicopee Comp.
"We've worked a lot this year about staying in the game," Greylock coach Greg Geyer said. "I let them know how well they were playing. At that point in the game, we had missed more serves in those two sets than we've missed in the last three matches. If we put those serves in, we were outscoring them. I kept reminding them of that and they did a great job of staying in each point. I'm incredibly proud of them."
The loss ends the tournament run for Turners (19-3), one that saw it knock off No. 11 Holbrook and No. 6 Westport on the road. Greylock had defeated Sturgis East at home, before dropped No. 3 Blackstone-Millville on a long road trip.
The first set started with both teams trading points before the Thunder took control late. Leading 16-15, Emily Young recorded a block and a kill that helped Turners expand its advantage to 20-15. Young added a kill and an ace before Abbi Holloway put down a kill to give the Thunder a 1-0 advantage with a 25-21 set win.
The second set was another back-and-forth affair, with Greylock (21-2) taking a 17-13 lead behind a pair of aces from Celina Savage. Turners fought back and forced action past the 25-point mark with neither squad able to gain the two-point advantage.
Tied 27-27, Turners’ Madi Liimatainen smashed a kill and Savage hit a spike out of bounds to give Turners a 2-0 edge.
Leading 19-16 in the third set, the Mounties scored five straight points with Lainey Gill in the service station. Savage smashed a kill to close out the set with a 25-16 win to stay alive.
"In this sport there's no prevent defense," Geyer said. "You have to play each point like the last one. You can't back off. You have to play each point the same way and they're learning more with each point to stay the course and have fun in that situation. That's a big thing for us."
The fourth set saw Greylock rush out to a 3-0 lead. The Thunder ended up going ahead 7-6 following an ace from Holloway and a kill from Young, but it would be the final time Turners led in the set. The teams traded points before Greylock notched 10 of the final 12 points of the set to pull away with a 25-16 win and force a final set to 15 to decide the winner.
Leading 4-3 in the fifth set, Savage smashed a kill, Greylock blocked a Thunder spike for a point, Turners made an error, Savage put down another kill and Julia DeChaine smacked an ace and suddenly the Mounties led, 9-3.
The Thunder didn’t quit, with a pair of Young kills cutting the Greylock lead to 9-7 before a Savage kill ended the Thunder run. Turners then scored on a double pass by the Mounties, setter Taylor Greene dumped a second ball over for a kill and Liimatainen put down a kill to tie the set, 10-10. Greene dumped another second ball and Young scored an ace and suddenly the Thunder were ahead, 12-10.
Greylock called a timeout and scored three straight points out of it — two of which were kills by Jacqueline Brannan — but a missed serve tied the set, 13-13.
Mounties senior captain Takiera Darrow smashed a kill on the next point and Turners was unable to handle the ensuing serve as Greylock slipped away with a 3-2 comeback win.
"It was a roller-coaster," Geyer said. "That was as close as it can get. I'm proud of the kids. I'm so happy for them. I want them to be able to enjoy every moment they can get."
Darrow tallied 15 kills and three aces, while Savage had 15 kills, seven aces and seven blocks for the Mounties. Brannan added seven kills and two blocks while Charlotte Coody had three kills and four aces in the win.
Young had a big match for the Thunder, putting down 17 kills and four aces. Liimatainen was equally impressive with an 18-kill performance