SPRINGFIELD — Frontier is primed to take a shot at the volleyball state title, but Mount Greylock refused to make it an easy ride for the Red Hawks.
Frontier's firepower was too much in the end, and the No. 2 seed will advance to the Division V state championship game after defeating No. 14 Mount Greylock 25-9, 25-19, 25-23 in the semifinal bout at Chicopee Comprehensive High School on Tuesday.
The Red Hawks (21-4) led 20-9 in the third set when an ace by Brooke Davis forced Greylock (21-3) coach Greg Geyer to call a timeout. An ace from Celina Savage and a kill by Takiera Darrow had the Mounties in business, but trailing 22-17.
"We always remember that we've had plenty of huge comebacks throughout the season and every point could be our point, we just have to fight," Darrow said. "It doesn't matter what the score is, if we want it bad enough we can come back and that is what we're best at."
That underdog mentality was on display when Mount Greylock upset No. 3 Blackstone in the Round of 16 and when they recovered from a 2-0 hole against No. 22 Turners Falls in the Round of 8.
"We don't give up and we keep battling," Geyer said. "A lot of the girls are young and new to an environment like this and we play our best when we attack, that is what we did for the rest of the match."
Kylie Sweren did plenty of the attacking late in the third set, knocking a kill and following it with two straight aces, cutting the Frontier lead to 23-20. Jackie Brannan added a kill to make the score 23-22, but the Red Hawks scored two of the final three points to seal the match.
"I'm proud of my girls against a really good team with some great blockers and hitters," Frontier coach Sean MacDonald said. "We had to change a little bit of what we do on the fly and this is probably not the last time we'll be seeing Mount Greylock [deep in the tournament]."
Before the tournament alignment changed, Frontier captured the D-III state title in 2019 and fell to Bourne in 2018 championship. Bourne, the No. 5 seed in D-V this postseason, knocked off Lee in the quarterfinals and will play for a shot in the championship game later today. Going further back, Frontier has won eight state titles since 2010.
"It feels great," MacDonald said of another trip to the championship game. "I get asked if it gets old — newspaper writers, coaches, we get to stay here for a long time, but the girls come in with meaningful playing time for a year or two. When I think about preparing for a good Greylock team, I do the best I can because I'll be back next year, but there will be kids who won't be."
The Red Hawks overcame an injury to the team's top outside hitter, Jillian Apanell, early in the first set. Caroline Deane picked up the slack with a game-high 15 kills, Sydney Scanlon assisted on 26 points and added another five aces.
"We're starting to smooth things out and get comfortable with who is next to you on the court," MacDonald said of Frontier's growth throughout the season. "The more you can play in a system with the people around you the better you'll get."
Savage led Greylock with eight kills and three blocks. Darrow registered five kills and Charlotte Coody added four more. The Mounties ended the first set on an 8-7 run and kept the second set within three points for most of the frame.
"Everything, it is what's keeping me together," Darrow said when asked what this Greylock volleyball team has meant to her. "We've been together through COVID, this was mostly the same team we had in Fall II and we all became very close. We're not a volleyball team, they're my second family."
Geyer credited Darrow, Maddie MacHaffie, Emma Sandstrom and Tessa Levesque — the team's four seniors — for successfully guiding a youthful Mountie squad to the finish line.
"They really created this culture and brought along a young team so well," Geyer said. "I am so very proud of them."
For Darrow, it isn't the five-set thrillers or tournament runs that she hopes to remember when reflecting on this team down the road.
"I want to remember the way we made each other feel, how we picked each other up — even when we're sad like this," she said. "Most of all, I want to remember how happy we've all been through each win and loss, it is always us and we can never wait to get back on that bus together — no matter what happens."