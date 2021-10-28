WILLIAMSTOWN — Mount Greylock’s costume-wearing student section filled the school’s new gymnasium with a continued monstrous roar in support of its volleyball team, which is playing scary good heading into the Western Massachusetts Class D final.
“For the longest time, we have been the only team that hasn’t accomplished anything. This year is our year. I can feel it. I have nothing but positive vibes for our team. We’re coming together really well in these last few weeks of practice and I can’t wait to see how we perform,” senior captain Takiera Darrow said.
Mount Greylock’s volleyball banner hanging on the wall in the gymnasium is one of, if not the only, banner that lacks the white lettering and stitching that comes along with winning a sectional or state title.
“We have to continue to do what we did today. Stay together, bring each other up, and be able to stay happy even if we’re not playing as well as we can. That way we can come back, we can be confident, and we can play like we know how,” Darrow continued.
The Mounties played like they know how in the Thursday night bout.
The opening set finished in a 25-14 frame, previewing what spectators thought might be a blowout, where Greylock was physically overpowering Turners Falls.
The remaining sets showcased grit and determination from each team, both battling for every point.
Greylock claimed the second set, pulling itself out of a 13-18 deficit, going on a 12-2 run to finish the frame with a 25-20 win.
“Our effort speaks for itself. This is a very resilient team and that was the key tonight,” Greylock coach Greg Geyer said.
Turners Falls refused to lay down in a two-set deficit, and for what they lacked in height they made up for in effort, accuracy and persistence throughout the rest of the match.
Each team traded scores in the third set, but Turners Falls was able to rally two points late and finish a 25-23 frame.
Hustle was prevalent on both teams’ part, but Darrow seemed to have a good relationship with the gym floor, finishing the contest with 18 digs.
Throughout the noise, bumps, bruises, and nail-biting play, Greylock players looked unfazed by the set-loss. They were dancing to the house music during the rest period.
“It’s our confidence. We believe in ourselves. We believe in each other and that energy allows us to be positive and be happy, even if we lose a set,” Darrow said.
That confidence helped propel The Mounties to a win in the fourth set where focus was key. Neither team saw more than a three-point deficit in the fourth and final set, and Turners Falls' Madison Liimatainen carried the Blue out of a 23-20 deficit, servicing three straight aces.
“A lot of times we have a moment where we all come into the circle and we all talk really quietly so that we’re only focused on each other," Darrow said. "Sometimes instead of being louder than everyone else, we need to be in the moment and we need to really listen."
The match stalled at 24 and 26, and finally ended with a Celina Savage kill and 28-26 Mount Greylock victory.
Savage was a key contributor in the victory, seemingly having a hand or forearm on the ball through every point, finishing the contest with 16 total kills and four blocks.
Charlotte Coody contributed nine aces and 37 assists to the Mounties hard fought win.
“This is all so awesome. That was the best high school match that I have ever been involved in. That was a great team and our team played amazingly. These girls work very hard. Every single one of the players,” Geyer said. “Coaching these girls is a blessing. With all of these things going on with COVID, this is a sanctuary. This is a tight-knit group and being with this team is the best time of my day.”
The Mounties advance to play county rival Lee, the No. 1 seed, in the Western Mass. Class D Final on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. That match will be at a neutral site at West Springfield High School.