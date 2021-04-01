LEE — After needing five sets to defeat Lenox on Wednesday, the Mount Greylock volleyball team was determined to not make it 10 sets in two nights.
The Wildcats scratched and clawed for every point, but Mount Greylock downed the girls from Lee in four sets, winning 25-22, 25-27, 25-23 and 25-20.
“We wanted to stay positive because [being down on ourselves] is what got us [Wednesday against Lenox],” said Emma Hayward, a Mountie senior. “We wanted to finish it in the fourth and that made us proud.”
An ace by Lee’s Makayla Schuerer gave the Wildcats (1-1) a 13-10 lead in the fourth set as the home team looked to extend the game into a winner-take-all fifth. The teams traded metaphorical punches and Lee took a timeout with a 19-17 lead.
It was all Mount Greylock (4-0) coming out of the timeout and an 8-1 run sealed the game. Lainey Gill registered one of her four aces to give Mount Greylock its first lead of the set at 21-20 and Takiera Darrow steered the ship to the finish line with two perfectly-placed kills, painting the outside corner of Lee’s side of the court.
Darrow ended the night with 13 kills, Charlotte Coody registered 28 assists and five aces for the road team.
Ball placement was pivotal to Greylock’s success and it began in the first set, taking advantage of room on the boundaries. The set was tied at 22 after Lee’s Kylie Joyce fired the ball out of a cannon for one of her nine kills in the outing. However, Greylock pulled away and Darrow landed the dagger in the middle of the Wildcat defense to seal the frame.
“A lot of us know other players from playing for so long,” Hayward said of the team’s approach on offense. “We can use that to understand if someone is going to go short or deep and then use that to develop strategies quickly.”
It all came together for Lee in the second, overcoming a five-point deficit to claim the set. Lizzy Brown had an ace in the frame and finished with eight kills and eight digs. Rachel Wendling had three assists and 21 digs, Schuerer and Maddy LaRock combined for 18 assists for the Wildcats.
Thursday’s victory over Lee marked the end of a gauntlet for Mount Greylock, closing the week with a perfect 4-0 record with wins over Mount Everett, Wahconah, and Lenox.
“It is good to be back and playing, we’ve missed it,” Hayward said. “We have great chemistry together and that is what makes volleyball so much fun.”
Hayward was one of six Mounties to finish the outing with at least three aces, juniors Madison MacHaffie and Emma Sandstrom each tallied six kills.
While the games are coming at a rapid pace, the Fall II volleyball season is giving Hayward and Alyssa Phelps a chance to lead the Mounties one last time as seniors.
“I want to keep the team positive,” Hayward said of her priorities on the hardwood this spring. “As a team, we’ll continue to stick together and lift each other up.”