WILLIAMSTOWN — Mount Greylock shook off an early Lenox run and a dropped third set to defend its home court in a 3-1 victory over the Millionaires Thursday night.
The Mounties won the match 25-21, 25-10, 22-25 and 25-10.
Lenox broke off an 8-0 run early in the first set, but Greylock coach Greg Geyer called time out to stop it. The Mounties caught their breath, settled in and focused on flipping the pressure to the visiting side of the court.
Suddenly, the hosts led 10-8 on a Celina Savage kill from senior Emma Sandstrom. Then 12-8 on senior Madison MacHaffie's ace, capping an 8-0 run in response. Lenox got back within one, but couldn't tie or retake a lead in the first set. In fact, the next time the Millionaires were in front was an 11-10 score midway through the third set.
"A strength of this team is our side-out offense, and then when we serve, we serve aggressively and we serve runs," said Greylock coach Greg Geyer. "We're consistent and when we have that, we take the other team out of their system so they can't attack us. They give us the ball so we can attack, and we have a really high efficiency."
Savage, a sophomore hitter, was immense, accounting for 15 of her team's 31 total kills and adding four blocks. She opened the second set with a kill off an assist by Charlotte Coody, and then rejected a pair of Lenox hits to help her side to a 7-1 lead.
After the Millionaires ripped off four unanswered points to close a big gap to 20-10 in the second set, Savage subbed back in and immediately rejected a Lenox spike. After an ace by libero Lainey Gill, Savage racked up two more kills to close out the set and give the Mounties a commanding 2-0 lead.
"Celina, I'm so proud of her. If you watched a game from last year and then this year, the difference is huge," said Greylock senior Takiera Darrow. "She just keeps improving and I know she's going places."
Two more Savage spikes had the Mounties out to a 5-1 lead in the third, looking to make quick work of Lenox. However, the Millionaires bided their time and eventually caught a groove off the assists of new setter Kelly Nicotra.
She hit Kailyn Sorrentino for one, but the go-to target was Mia Giardina. The two connected for a kill that drew the Millionaires within one, and in short order Camryn O'Dell won a couple balls at the net and Lenox was in front 13-10.
Sandstrom forced another tie with a block at 16-16, but Giardina put down another swat and the Millionaires didn't trail again in the set. Nicotra set up Giardina one more time at 24-22 and the team's co-captain — with fellow hitter Danielle Miller — got it on the board, down 2-1.
Giardina finished with 12 kills in the match.
"Season is going really well," said Lenox coach Noelle Skowron. "Quick turnaround [from Fall II] which is good, but also different. We had our senior setter leave, so a junior is in there and things are going to look different.
"But my seniors have all been through it and they know what it's supposed to look like. It's a group effort for sure."
Still, for much of the night, the Millionaires couldn't stop taking two steps back for every point they scored.
Greylock's night of runs continued into the fourth set, when freshman Kylie Sweren served her side from a slim 6-4 lead to a 15-4 advantage. Sweren notched six aces on the night, while senior Takiera Darrow had seven to go with four kills.
"When we don't execute, we are unsuccessful. Looking at the stats, what beat us tonight was unforced errors," said Skowron. "We got beat by ourselves tonight. Lack of execution and those unforced errors. The girls will be able to reflect on that with me tomorrow and we'll work on it."
It was Darrow who finished off Lenox. After the visitors broke the run, they gave service right back with a service error. Darrow took it and landed three aces in four serves before Giardina halted the bleeding again.
"Being able to bring each other up. Even I do it, I get down when I miss a point or serve into the net," said Darrow of the Mounties' success. "My teammates are so supportive and they're really good about bringing me and everyone back up."
The support extended beyond those in uniform Thursday night, as the Greylock student section took things to another level.
"Fans, love them. They're more than half of the reason we play the way we do," said Darrow. "Having them here makes it so much better and more fun. Knowing that we're playing to entertain people and also playing for ourselves, it's a great feeling. It's so nice to have fans again."
Savage was back to work in the middle with a kill from Sweren to make it 23-7, and then another from Coody for the match point.
Greylock continues its season tonight against Lee. Lenox is at Chicopee on Tuesday.
"This is a tough week. We had to go two hours away, came back at 11 p.m., had to cancel practice the next day," said Geyer. "Then we played Lenox, which is a very tough team in our league, and now we've got to play Lee, which will be a real litmus test for us."