High school athletes not only try to find a place to play in college, but finding the right fit is just as important.
That is why Mount Greylock baseball player Derek Paris has made a verbal commitment to play at Division I UMBC. Paris said it was the right place for him.
"I decided it was a great fit for me," Paris said. "It just felt like I could be a part of that family and it felt like I was supposed to be a part of that family."
Paris, a rising senior at Mount Greylock, made his decision last month that he would play his college baseball at the Division I school that plays in the America East Conference.
"It's awesome, and it's been a goal of mine since I was a little kid," he said. "It feels great."
That is the same UMBC, or University of Maryland Baltimore County, that made a name for itself in men's basketball back in 2018, when the Retrievers beat Virginia in the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament. The 74-54 win marked the first time in the history of the men's tournament that a No. 16 seed (UMBC) had beaten a No. 1 seed (UVA) in the tournament's first round.
UMBC's baseball history has not been quite as storied. The Retrievers have been to NCAA Division I tournaments in 1992, 2001 and most recently in 2017. They won the America East regular-season and tournament championships that year. UMBC was 17-26 in a pandemic-impacted 2021 season.
Paris was recruited by head coach Liam Bowen, who will begin his third season when school resumes in suburban Baltimore. Bowen was the acting head coach in 2019 and had been the team's associate head coach for eight years before taking the top spot.
UMBC is a school with nearly 12,000 undergraduates. Were Paris to arrive this fall, he would be one of only two players from New England on the roster. The majority of players are from Maryland (14), Virginia (6) or Delaware (2).
"I've talked to guys who had gone to that league," Paris said. "Throughout that league, things are changing and everyone's competing. No team is really superior. It felt like a really competitive league that I'd love to be in."
Paris said he had some conversations with UMass, along with America East teams UMass Lowell and Stony Brook, before deciding on UMBC. He said that he also had conversations with Division I Wofford.
The Retrievers have sent four players to Major League Baseball. The most recent is pitcher Jay Witasick, who spent 12 seasons in the major leagues before retiring in 2007.
"They invited me to camps, so I went down there. It started off with a campus tour. Just walking around, it felt like a great place," the Mountie player said. "The coach gave us a tour, so I got to hit him with some questions. It just felt great being able to talk to him about it. After that, I went to the baseball camp. They were just kind of always there, and were giving me tips throughout the whole camp. It felt like a great atmosphere.
"It went from there. They ended up offering me."
Bowen is getting a player who hit .295 for Greylock, but had a .500 on-base percentage. Paris had 13 hits in 44 at-bats, and adding 18 walks to the mix got him to getting on base 31 times in 62 plate appearances.
Paris had three doubles and two home runs, including a grand slam in a May 25 win over Mount Everett. He stole 14 of 15 bases during the season.
On the Mound, Paris started four regular-season games and one game in the Western Massachusetts Division III Tournament. Put them all together, and he went 4-2. A pitching highlight had to be a complete-game, one-hit shutout against Monument Mountain. The Mounties won 12-0, and Paris walked just one hitter and struck out eight.
The Mounties were the No. 7 seed in the postseason, beating Greenfield 3-0 in the first round but losing to eventual Division III state champion Taconic 12-2 in the quarterfinal round.
"Going into my senior year and knowing where I'll be and kind of knowing I'll have a place, a home, definitely feels nice," Paris said. "I know I won't have to worry about where I'm going at all. I'll be playing again and having fun."