Michael McCormack had the opportunity, so why not take advantage of it?
The NCAA has given college student-athletes an extra year of eligibility. That's because the COVID-19 pandemic either wiped out or severely shortened several sports seasons.
"During COVID times, there was an influx of players in the transfer portal, using that extra year of eligibility and trying to play someplace else," University of Vermont men's lacrosse coach Chris Feifs said. "We had been looking through it. His name came about. We watched his film and my assistant reached out to him and had a good conversation, and said Michael was interested. I called Michael up. We had great conversation and he seemed very interested.
"The rest is history."
McCormack, who set Massachusetts state high school lacrosse scoring records as a senior at Mount Greylock, played at Division III Middlebury and earned first-team, All-NESCAC honors as a midfielder his junior season. He scored 30 goals and had 14 assists that year. He had a 191-point senior season at Greylock in 2014, which set a state record. He also closed out his Mountie career with 611 points, which also set a state record.
"I had taken 2018-2019 off from Middlebury, then I went back for 2019-2020," McCormack said. "That was my last year of eligibility and because of everything that went on with COVID, I got that year back. I still really wanted to play one more year. I started reaching out to different schools. I had the intuition and after talking to my dad [Williams men's lacrosse coach George McCormack] thought that it might be better to go the D-I route because of how much more attention they give to sports and programs. I got a response from Coach Feifs and Coach [Jake] Bernhardt up here. They thought I'd be a good fit for the offense, and kind of weighing that with an academic program I found, I was able to make a great decision.
"I'm really happy it worked out the way it did."
At Vermont, McCormack is playing attack for the 3-2 Catamounts. He has 12 goals and five assists, including a six-goal performance in a 21-7 win over America East Conference rival UMass Lowell. He ranks second on the team in goals and third in points.
The Catamounts opened their 2021 season with a 15-12 loss at Bryant. After beating Lowell, they lost at nationally-ranked Syracuse 17-13, before beating UAlbany 14-12 and NJIT 17-2. Both of those wins were on the road and against conference opponents.
The Catamounts currently lead America East with a 3-0 record, and are a half-game ahead of UMBC, who is 2-0. Vermont will play nothing but conference games the rest of the way. UVM will have a showdown contest on April 3 at UMBC.
McCormack graduated from Middlebury, but is still considered an undergraduate at UVM. He's in a certificate program in Burlington called Integrative Health and Wellness Coaching.
McCormack said that having played in Vermont made it easier for the UVM coaches to connect with coach Dave Campbell and the Middlebury staff, which made the transition easier.
So, what is it like at UVM?
"I'd say the biggest difference is the way we approach the offseason. With NESCAC, obviously, there's a lot of captain-led stuff in the offseason and fewer lifts and conditioning. It's kind of more self-led," he said. "Here, we have a full offseason with our head coach and our strength coaches. Usually going six out of seven days a week. I'd say that's the biggest difference that I've personally experienced. I've enjoyed it a lot. In terms of competition levels, I'd say it's just a lot deeper with guys off the bench. Since you're playing year-round, the stick skills are definitely better."
Feifs is in his fifth year as the head coach at Vermont. He came to Burlington after seven seasons as an assistant at Division I North Carolina. He played at traditional lax power Maryland.
The UVM coach says that as the son of a coach, McCormack does bring something extra to the table.
"Absolutely," said Feifs. "He has a very high IQ. He is very, I'll say, cerebral when he plays the game and waiting patiently for looks to open and not forcing things. He is such a consistent shooter. It goes to show that he waits and creates high-percentage opportunities for himself. I think that comes from having a very good understanding of the game and how to play to his own strengths."
Vermont made the America East conference finals in 2018 and 2019. That is obviously a goal for the 2021 Catamounts.
"I think right now, we're building a lot of chemistry on the offense and being able to tune up a couple of things on both sides of the ball, I think we're looking really strong right now," McCormack said. "We have a lot of talent. As we continue to play and build that chemistry, I think we're only going to grow and grow together."