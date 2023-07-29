Community atmospheres and a strong culture are important for building great teams.
The Shire Shredders, who recently completed their fifth season in the New England Youth Cycling League, have developed a strong foundation. One that has catapulted a few of their riders to new heights in 2023.
The Shredders recently sent five riders to the USA Cycling Mountain National Championships.
For Noah Wesley and Kellie Harrington, the journey to third-place finishes at Nationals was filled with hard work and dedication.