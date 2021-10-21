PITTSFIELD — History was made under the dome on Thursday.
The Pittsfield High School program hosted its first-ever Unified Basketball game against Mount Greylock, a 46-39 win for the Mounties.
Mount Greylock's Derika Sharma couldn't miss, finishing the afternoon with 22 points. Fellow Mountie Rubio Josue scored 12 points, Lincoln Simpson and Craig Maddie combined for another 10 points.
The Mounties pounced on Pittsfield, taking a 15-point lead into the second quarter. However, some tight defense from the Generals kept things close as the deficit dropped to single digits at the half.
Jonathan Seddon and Jake Bassi led Pittsfield with eight points each. Benedicta Bonsu and Trey MacHaffie combined for 11 points.
The score was tied entering the fourth quarter, but some strong passing by Greylock opened things up the Mountie offense to pull away in the win.