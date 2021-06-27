PITTSFIELD — Aaron Nackoul and Adam Brickle could feel the target on their backs all weekend long. Nackoul said he couldn’t catch a deep breath until the final putt dropped on 18.

Shooting an opening-round 61, 11-under par, on Friday will do that to a duo.

Nackoul and Brickle held off an impressive field on Sunday for a wire-to-wire victory in the 2021 Pewter Cup at Berkshire Hills Country Club.

The pair’s explosive start had the rest of the championship flight nipping at their heels all Saturday and Sunday, but Nackoul and Brickle never let things get away from them. The pair shot a 2-under 70 on Saturday, and then wrapped things up with a 4-under 68 during the final round. Their 61-70-68—199 was a 4-stroke victory over Gregory Hayes and Jason Urschel. The Albany-based runners-up, out of Shaker Ridge Country Club, finished 66-69-68—203.

“It was tough. Honestly, tougher than I expected,” said Brickle, who’s pairing finished 17-under par for the weekend. “Saturday, Sunday, the pressure was there. We had an unbelievable day on Friday, that 61 was a ridiculous number.

“We had the lead, but coming in up by three today, that isn’t a major lead. You definitely felt the pressure.”

Jamie Cimini (Swansea Country Club) and Josh Shepard (Country Club of Pittsfield) were third in 67-68-69—204, while previous Pewter champs Michael Mertes (Crumpin Fox) and Joe Wilson (Wyckoff) — who were grouped with the winners on Sunday — placed fourth in 62-72-71— 205. William Teft (Keney Park) and Brent Dietz (LPGA National) shot a final-round 67 to sneak up to fifth in 206 total.

“There were some serious players behind us,” noted Nackoul. “Jamie Cimini and Josh Shepard, not to mention Mertes and Wilson. Those guys have won this multiple times.”

Nackoul and Brickle just never ran out of gas. Not that that scorching Friday performance made things a cake walk. Mertes and Wilson were just 1-back after Friday, and entered the final round with just a three-shot deficit. Cimini and Shepard were consistently applying pressure out front and were just 4-back starting Sunday. Even with the match fairly well in hand on 18, Nackoul had to battle out of a sand trap on his second shot. But he rebounded with a nice clear and sat his third shot on the green, where he sank a birdie putt to clinch the title.

“I was in the bunker there, right on the lip so I didn’t have a chance to get to the green,” said Nackoul. “I figured, just lay up to a spot where I can get to the pin and try to make a birdie. It worked out.”

That was Nackoul’s second birdie of the day, but Brickle notched three and the duo only matched hiccups once to bogie the par-4 sixth hole. That was the only inch they gave the field all afternoon, and it wasn’t near enough for anyone to stage a true comeback. The two made only three bogies all weekend.

After bogeying the sixth, Brickle made par on the seventh, and Nackoul strung together four consecutive pars, before Brickle came up with his third birdie of the day on the 384-yard, par-4 12th hole. On the par-5 15th, Nackoul rolled his second shot onto the bottom of the rising green and two-putted for birdie.

“It was a grind,” Brickle said. “Every single shot”

Brickle spent seven years as a Berkshire Hills member, but now plays out of the Country Club of Pittsfield, where he recently teamed with Matt Gilardi to win the Men’s Invitational on June 13. Still, he said even though this was only his second Pewter Cup, he knows the course well and knew who to call when he needed a partner for this weekend.

“He hit me up over the winter, texted me that he needed a Pewter Cup partner,” said Nackoul, a BHCC member. “We had actually never played together before, and our games really, really complement each other.

“I like to play fast, swing quick. He likes it nice and slow, takes his time. I hit first, he hits second the whole time. It was a nice little back-and-forth we had all weekend.”

Nackoul played in a bunch of Pewter Cups when he was younger, but spent about eight years away from the game before returning to golf four or five years ago. He came back for moments like that birdie putt in front of a gallery on 18. He couldn’t put a number on his previous tries, but said, simply, “This is the first one that really... This is the first one, man.”

Those monster opening rounds of 61 and 62 pushed a lot of the field’s top players into the First Flight, where Chad Stoffer (Colonie) and Dave Mooradian (Troy) carded a 70-63-72—205 to come away with top honors. The Albany-area duo made nine birdies on Saturday.

That showing stuck Country Club of Pittsfield pair Matt Scarafoni and Chad Alibozek in a tie for second with a 70-68-69—207. Joseph Marro and Corey Purcell of Shaker Ridge inversed that score with a 69-68-70—207.

Nate Murphy (BHCC) and Ben Haddad (CCoP) finished at 214 to win the Second Flight by one stroke over fellow Berkshire Hills member Don Dastoli and Ludlow’s Dave Laravee.

In the Third Flight, James Nichols (BHCC) and Corey Nichols (Pinecrest) won with a 217.

There was a tie for first in the Fourth Flight. Wahconah Country Club’s Michael Fletcher and Ron Carver and Berkshire Hills’ Ron Perry and Jim Warren shot matching 2-under 70s on Sunday to knot at the top with 219 totals. In the Fifth Flight it was locals Tim Nichols (BHCC) and Matt Buffoni (CCoP) in first with a 225. Pequabuck’s Branden Strileckis and Ray Byron won the Sixth Flight in 226. Mark Barile and Dan Turner won the Seventh Flight on their home course in 249.