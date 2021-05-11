EAST LANSING, Mich. — Led by junior Olivia White's 5-over par 77, the Williams College women's golf team finished Tuesday's opening round of the NCAA Women's Division III National Championship at Forest Akers West Golf Course in third place in a field of 25 teams.
On a day when the scoring was relatively high, compared to recent D-III women's championships, the sixth-seeded Ephs finished with a four-player total of 320 to trail first-round leader Carnegie Mellon by eight shots. George Fox University is in second place, two shots ahead of the Ephs.
In 2019, when the Ephs finished as the national runner-up to New York University, they opened with a 309 total and the first-round leaders shot 307 at Bay Oaks Country Club in Houston.
White, who finished in a tie for 26th in the 2019 tournament, got off to a bogey-birdie start and stood at even par through her first six holes before suffering a bogey on No. 7 and a costly double bogey on the par-3 ninth. She was steady on the back, making seven pars and a pair of bogeys to finish the day in tied for fifth place, four shots out of the lead held by Oglethorpe's Sarah Hsu.
White was the only Eph to break 80, with first-year Tianyi Zhuang and sophomore Malini Rudra finishing right on that number. Zhuang's 8-over round included a pair of costly double bogeys, while Rudra rallied on the back nine with a 2-over 38 after getting off to a slow start on the front.
The fourth score used on Tuesday — the top four scores of five players are used — was the 83 turned in by senior Stella Woo, who finished one shot ahead of first-year Melinda Yuan, who slumped to a 45 on the back nine.
In addition to putting themselves in the top three in the 72-hole tournament, the Ephs finished the day ahead of the tournament's two top seeds. No. 2 Methodist trails Williams by one shot, while top-seeded University of the Redlands is 13 shots behind tournament-leading Carnegie Mellon.
The second round will be played today and the tournament runs through Friday.
Fraser opens with 76 in NCAAs
WHEELING, West Va. — Former Lee High star Thomas Fraser shot an opening-round 76 on the Palmer Course at Oglebay in the NCAA Division III National Championship to stand seven shots off the lead and help his Engineers into a tie for 10th place in the 37-team field.
RPI, coming off winning its first Liberty League Championship, posted four scores of 76 or better, led by Matt Buckley's 73, and is tied for 10th with Webster College, nine shots behind Illinois Wesleyan and 10 behind Huntingdon College.
Fraser isn't the only Berkshire County golfer in the field. Former Pittsfield High star Kevin Quinto is a member of the Christopher Newport team. Unfortunately, he struggled to an 86 playing the Speidel Course at Oglebay. Christopher Newport is tied in17th place with a 307 total.
The 72-hole tournament runs through Friday.