LANSING, Mich. — Seeking a first NCAA Division III golf championship since 2015, the Williams College women came up short on Friday.
The Ephs ended up finishing fifth in the 2021 championships, shooting a four-day total of 1,260. Williams finished 29 strokes behind Methodist, who claimed its 14th championship. Methodist, winners of every D-III title from 2000-2012, shot 14-over-par on the final day to finish with a score of 1,231. That was five strokes better than third-round leader Carnegie Mellon. After CMU (1,246), George Fox (1,239) was third and the College of the Redlands (1,265) was fourth.
Williams shot a 312 in the final round, and that marked the lowest round for the Ephs from the four-day tournament.
The fifth-place finish also marked the ninth consecutive year that the Ephs finished in the top five of the NCAA Tournament.
The tournament was played at Forest Acres Golf Courses.
Williams' Olivia White, who shot a 4-over-par 76 in her final round, was the top individual finisher for the Ephs. Her 316 total put her in a three-way tie for 18th. George Fox's Makensie Toole shot 1-under 71 to claim the individual title.
Williams golfers Stella Woo and Malini Rudra finished in a four-way tie for 24th after shooting 319, while Melinda Yuan shot 321 for a 30th place finish.
NCAA D-III Men's Golf
WHEELING, WVA — Kevin Quinto's Christopher Newport squad finished eighth at the NCAA Division III men's championship at Oglebay Resort and Conference Center.
Quinto, a former Pittsfield High School standout, shot a final day 79 on the par-71 Speidel Jones course to finish at 318. Christopher Newport's score was 1,193. Quinto's 35-over final score put him in 92nd individually.
Thomas Fraser of Lee, who plays for RPI, shot 76 in his final round and finished with a 311 score over four rounds. RPI was 17th out of 18 with a score of 1,221. Fraser's 28-over final put him in a tie for 80th place.
Illinois Wesleyan shot 1,155 to win the Division III title, with Methodist second at 1,168. Webster College's Will Hockey shot even-par 71 to hold off Christopher Newport's Robb Kinder and Methodist's Cooper Hrabek by two strokes to win the individual title.