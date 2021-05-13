Following Day 3 of the four-round NCAA championships, the Williams College women rose, albeit to a distant fourth place in their bid for a second ever title.

The Ephs posted a score of 321, six worse than their second round and one stroke off their opening mark. With a 956 total, they are 31 strokes behind leader Carnegie Mellon (925), and 21 out of third place.

The top three teams — Mellon, Methodist University and George Fox University — are separated by just 10 strokes with one day to play.

Williams' Malin Rudra shot a six-over 78 to lead the Ephs on Day 3 at the Forest Akers West Golf Course in East Lansing, Mich., using a two-under back 9 with two birdies to get the job done. Stella Woo shot seven-over, while the other three golfers all carded 82s.

George Fox's Makensie Toole is the individual leader, holding an eight-stroke advantage over the field with a four-over 220. Rudra is the Williams leader at 23-over 239. Thursday was her best round of the tournament and she sits in a tie for 21st place, up eight spots. Fellow Eph Melinda Yuan is actually tied for 21st as well, dropping nine spots after a Thursday 82. Williams' Olivia White is at 240.

While the Ephs' chances for a second championship are likely gone, Williams is playing for another top-five spot, which would be their ninth straight such finish.

Men's Tournament

The Berkshire County local men competing in the Division III championships both had their teams make the cut to continue playing into Round 3 on Thursday on the Spiedel Jones Course at Oglebay in Wheeling, W.V.

Kevin Quinto's Christopher Newport University squad sits in sixth place overall following a 302 score on Thursday. They are 20-over 900 for the tournament, 37 strokes off leader Illinois Wesleyan (15-over 863).

Thomas Fraser's RPI team is just above the cut line at 68-over 916 after a 312 round.

Quinto shot a nine-over 80 on Thursday. It was steady round with just one double-bogey, seven bogies and no birdies. He parred his first five holes and was one-over through seven. He is 27-over for the tournament, in 91st place.

Fraser was one off Quinto, shooting a 10-over 81. He also had a birdie-free day, shooting six bogeys and two double-bogeys back-to-back on Nos. 15 and 16.

Fraser is 23-over for the tournament, tied in 83rd overall.

Four golfers are tied for the individual lead at two-over 214. Denison University's Marc Mitchell had the best day Thursday, rising four spots with an even 71 in Round 3. Illinois Wesleyan's Jimmy Morton, Webster's Will Hocker and Methodist's Andre Chi are all knotted at 214.