In less than two months, the 14 teams of the NECBL will be taking the field.
The league unveiled its 2021 schedule on Thursday afternoon. The North Adams SteepleCats, and the other 13 teams in the league, will play a 42-game regular season. The season will begin on Thursday June 3, and run through Aug. 1. Each team will play 21 home games.
The SteepleCats will be in action on June 3, playing at Winnipesaukee. North Adams' home opener will come two nights later, when it hosts league newcomer North Shore at Joe Wolfe Field. The Navigators had been an NECBL team, but most recently had been a member of the Futures League.
Three of the SteepleCats' first four games will be on the road. North Adams will be hosting a July 4 game against the Vermont Mountaineers. The first pitch for that game is 6 p.m.
The NECBL's All-Star Game will be played on Sunday, July 18, at Cardines Field in Newport, R.I. The Gulls will be hosting the All-Star Game, the fourth time they have done so, but the first time since 2016.
"Obviously 2020 was tough for everybody. What did Shakespeare say, 'Absence makes the heart grow fonder,'" NECBL commissioner Sean McGrath said. "I think that's how we're all feeling after a whole season away from the ballparks and our players. Everybody's really excited and super-enthusiastic to return to the ballparks and start playing again."
One major change in the 2021 schedule is that there will be no crossover play between divisions. Northern Division teams will only play Northern Division teams. For example, the Gulls of the Southern Division, will not be making a trip to The Joe for a game. The SteepleCats won't be making a trip to Bristol to play the Blues.
Joining North Adams in the Northern Division are Keene, Sanford, Vermont, Winnipesaukee, Upper Valley and North Shore.
"That was what we wanted to do this year, with all the uncertainties that were going on during our planning time," McGrath said. "At the time, we had to make a decision and we thought that was the most thoughtful and responsible decision at the time. It'll be a one-year thing.
"In a non-pandemic world, we're going to play all 14 teams."
McGrath said that the move of the Valley Blue Sox from the Northern to the Southern Division was not pandemic related.
One other new item to the 2021 calendar is a doubleheader, or in this case, multiple doubleheaders. The NECBL has had doubleheaders due to rainouts, but this year, there will be regularly-scheduled ones built into the schedule.
The SteepleCats will play three of them. They will be at Upper Valley for Two on Friday, June 25 and at Sanford on Friday, July 2. The Mainers will play two at Joe Wolfe Field on Friday, July 23.
Just how many fans will be able to attend NECBL games has yet to be determined. McGrath said that local municipalities would have the say on that.
"We have a task force committee, and we'll be working on safety guidelines for the 2021 season that, obviously, are related to the pandemic, that will apply throughout the league" he said. "Unlike the Cape Cod League, we're in all six New England states, in 14 different communities, so there are certain guidelines and protocols that will be dictated by the state or the local community."