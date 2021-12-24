The Christmas gifts have all been unwrapped. The dinner leftovers are almost gone.
There's some cash around and you're looking for something to do. How about a football game at Fenway Park?
"We've seen it for previous games [at Fenway]. We seen the response for this game. It's up to us to reach those sports fans, those football fans, those college football fans," said Fred Olsen, the vice president of Special Events for the Fenway Sports Group. "The timing of the game is good, is that it's taking place during school vacation week for the vast majority of folks with school-age children. Were excited about that, to have a day out in Boston. It's a day game as well."
The game in question is the inaugural Wasabi Fenway Bowl, which will be played at what legendary author John Updike described as a "lyric little bandbox of a ballpark," on Jersey Street.
Fenway Park will host its inaugural bowl game on Wednsday, Dec. 29, at 11 a.m. The University of Virginia and SMU will play each other, with a 11 a.m. kickoff. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
Both teams are 8-4. The Cavaliers out of the ACC are playing their final game under head coach Bronco Mendenhall, who decided to voluntarily step away at the conclusion of 2021. SMU, out of the American Athletic Conference, will be coached by Jim Leavitt, who took over when Sonny Dykes decided to leave the suburban Dallas school to go across the city line and coach TCU in Fort Worth.
Fenway Park is the fourth baseball park to host a bowl game, joining Yankee Stadium, Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla., and Chase Field in Phoenix as bowl game sites.
So how did this come about? Olsen said it all began back after Notre Dame and Boston College played each other at Fenway in 2015.
"That was such a great thing for all of us, both from working with Notre Dame but also from finding out the fan experience," he said. "We just said to ourselves, and I should say that was the first American football game of any kind at Fenway since 1968, so it had been quite a while. We built off that, and asked ourselves how we could grow it?"
In 2017, there were college football games, and and in 2018, Harvard played Yale.
"It was within that window, between 2017 and 2018, that the bowl game opportunity preseted itself," he said. "We jumped at the chance, given that incredible opportunity to bring it to life."
For the record, Fenway Park was one of the homes of the New England Patriots. Actually, it was the AFL's Boston Patriots from 1963-68. Fenway has also been a home of the NHL's Winter Classic, and several iterations of "Frozen Fenway," a college hockey festival. In 2014, Williams played Trinity there, and the Ephs won 4-2.
When Virginia and SMU take to the field on Wednesday, Fenway will look different.
The pitchers mound, the infield dirt and the home plate area will all be covered with grass.
The game will have an old-time feeling to it because the way the field is laid out, both teams will have their benches on the same side of the field. The benches will be on the Green Monster side of the field, with no bleachers behind them. So the fans will be fairly close up, with some of those sitting along the first-base line getting 50-yard line seats.
One end zone will cover home plate, while the other end zone will stretch into the bullpens. The short walls in front of the bullpens have been taken out for the game.