PITTSFIELD — There are new faces working out with the Pittsfield High School baseball team. Due to graduations, that's a normal sight every year.
The newest face, however, belongs to the fellow throwing left-handed batting practice during an indoor practice on Tuesday.
"I love the atmosphere. Coach Pierce is really passionate about baseball and really passionate about this program," Pittsfield's Patrick Rindfuss said. "I think we're all kind of feeding into it and we're all excited about the season."
Coach Pearce is first-year head coach Drew Pearce, who replaces Seamus Morrison after Morrison stepped away following the 2021 season. That year, Morrison guided Pittsfield to a 10-5 record in a somewhat truncated season. The Generals were the No. 3 seed in the last Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association Western Mass. Tournament. Pittsfield beat Amherst in the first round, but lost to Westfield in the quarterfinal.
"Coach Pierce is a winner. He wants to win no matter what the circumstances are," said Pittsfield's Chase Racine. "If people think we're not that team, we're going to come in and just play how we play baseball. We know what we're capable of doing."
Pearce currently runs Pearce Athlete Training in Pittsfield, working with student-athletes of all levels. Pearce's Whipple Street facility was where Tuesday's practice was held.
The Generals are scheduled to open their 2022 season on April 4 at Agawam and will play their first game on Buddy Pellerin Field at Clapp Park one week later, when they host Westfield. The Bombers were the team that eliminated PHS in the Western Mass. Division I tournament last summer.
"Can't wait," said Racine. "It's that time of year. It's getting there."
Pittsfield will play seven of its first eight games on the road. One of those seven road games is a Patriots' Day game on Monday, April 18, at McKeon Park in Hyannis, where PHS will play St. John Paul. McKeon is the home of the Cape Cod League's Hyannis Harbor Hawks.
"It's going well," Pearce said, during a break in the practice action on Tuesday. "We've got a great bunch of kids who are ready to go and chomping at the bit. Two weeks from the first day of tryouts is the first game in Agawam. We're excited."
Walker Abdallah said that compared to last year, the feeling is much different. It has as much to do with the 2021 circumstances as anything else.
"Last year, we had to deal with COVID. We were just trying to string things together. We had a lot of people on the team," he said. "This year is a lot better. I got through the first day of practice and already was comfortable with Coach. Being comfortable with everyone just makes it easier to progress."
The Generals will begin play in a new league, the Valley West. The Generals will play against city rival Taconic along with traditional foes Westfield, West Springfield and Pope Francis. Pittsfield will also play Agawam, Holyoke and Chicopee Comp from the Valley Central, along with Valley East rivals Northampton, Minnechaug, East Longmeadow and Springfield Central.
The Generals have road games at Wahconah on April 16 and at Monument Mountain on May 7.
Pearce was the associate head coach and recruiting coordinator at the University at Albany from 2008-16. Prior to that, Pearce was an assistant coach at Siena under legendary college baseball coach Tony Rossi. He was also the pitching coach of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League’s Amsterdam (N.Y.) Mohawks in 2007 and 2008.
"I forgot how much I missed the coaching aspect of it, really," Pearce said. "It's great to be around these kids who are highly motivated, highly skilled and just need leadership. They get a lot of it from that senior class, and I'm there to help guide them and bring them together. The college game was a different beast with the recruiting. This high school game is area kids that I've known for a long time. From year to year, how much they've progressed is amazing with how much they've worked."
The message that Pearce has given the players is that Day One of the new administration is where everyone is working from. What had happened is part of history.
"What I said to them was it's a blank slate, a clean slate for me," the new coach said. "At these ages, they can change themselves mentally, physically and skill-wise in the course of six months. When they came out, everyone was pretty much on an even level. Now, I do know who these guys are and what they have done. I'm not going to say that's completely forgotten. I'll tell you what, I won't ever count anyone out. Just because they were successful last year, I don't let them rest on their laurels.
"They have been working hard and it's good to see that they're together as a unit, which is very important for us moving forward.