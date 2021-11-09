BLACKSTONE — The Mounties are determined to end the season on their terms.
No. 14 Mount Greylock volleyball is advancing to the Round of 8 following a four-set win over No. 3 Blackstone-Millville. The Mounties dropped the first set 19-25 before winning the next three 25-18, 25-21 and 25-22.
Celina Savage had a team-high 13 kills to go with six aces and two blocks. Takiera Darrow finished another 12 kills and added 14 digs. Jackie Brannan closed with eight kills and three blocks, Charlotte Coody was fourth on the team with six kills.
Mount Greylock is rewarded for the upset with a home match in the state quarterfinals. The Mounties will host No. 22 Turners Falls, which knocked off No. 11 Holbrook and No. 6 Westport. A time and date of the match between Turners and Greylock was not available at press deadline.