SPRINGFIELD — Goonies never say die, and neither do the Generals.
No. 14 Pittsfield trailed No. 3 Springfield Central 11-9 in the fourth quarter of its first round match in the Central/Western Massachusetts D-II boys lacrosse tournament. However, the Generals scored three unanswered goals with Mitchell Manning sending the deciding shot to the back of the net off a loose ground ball in the game's closing minutes.
"It was back and fourth the whole game," coach Scott Aitken wrote in an email. "Cody Houghtaling came up with big saves in the last minute."
The game was knotted at four at the end of the first, but Springfield took a two-goal lead into the half. The Generals trailed 9-8 at the end of the third quarter, before Bryson Jezewski gave the visitors life with a goal off an assist from Seamus Hayes. It was Jezewski's fourth goal of the game, and he added two assists for a six-point day. Next up was James Kastrinakis, one of Pittsfield's top scorers who had been kept quiet since a first-quarter strike on a fee from Jezewski. However, Kastrinakis found his groove late, scoring twice in the fourth quarter, including the game-tying goal, to set up Manning's tally.
It was Manning's first goal of the game. Kastrinakis finished with three goals, while Hayes had three and an assist. Marlon Binns scored the lone second quarter goal for PHS.
Looking ahead, Pittsfield is currently scheduled to play at No. 6 Minnechaug on Monday. Minnechaug defeated No. 11 Wachusett 15-9 in the first round.