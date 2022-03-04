GREAT BARRINGTON — Ryan Flauto scored nine of his team’s final 20 points as No. 26 Blackstone Valley ripped the rug out from under the Spartans on Friday night, winning 60-55.
No. 7 Monument Mountain controlled the narrative, maintaining a lead over the Beavers for most of the night, but a 9-4 run over the game’s final three minutes was the difference for Blackstone in the MIAA State Tournament Round of 32.
“I think it was execution,” Monument Mountain coach Randy Koldys said of the difference in the closing minutes. “They played some really tough defense down the stretch.”
Monument marched into the fourth quarter with a 48-40 advantage after Khalil Carlson scored six of his 22 points and Marco Buffoni took the roof off the building with back-to-back 3-point shots in the third quarter.
Carlson went to the bench to recharge at the start of the fourth and he returned with Monument maintaining a 50-42 lead with five minutes left in the game.
That’s when Flauto, who scored a game-high 31 points, flipped the script. An offensive rebound was returned to the rim, capping six-straight points for Blackstone Valley’s big man, forcing Monument into a timeout with the Spartans barely holding on to a 50-48 lead.
Carlson earned a trip to the line and made 1 of 2, and all eyes were on Flauto next time down the court. Trailing by three, Andrew Houssan got lost in the shuffle and Flauto found him on the wing for a game-tying 3-point shot.
“I think we should look at the rankings system because they’re a dang-good 26th seed,” Koldys said. “I give kudos to them, they were ready to go after a long ride.
“They made plays when they needed to make plays — we didn’t.”
Eddie Boyko dished to Kyle Wellenkamp for a bucket at the rim, but Monument couldn’t create any separation as the Beavers tied it at 53 on the following possession.
Flauto gave Blackstone a 55-53 lead with a layup under the basket in the closing minute, before Corey Magill sealed the upset with a pair at the stripe.
Carlson brought in 10 rebounds and three assists, finishing the game with a double-double. Wellenkamp and Caden Gidarakos each connected on a pair of treys before closing with 10 points.
With Monument’s season coming to an end, Koldys took a moment to reflect on the 2021-22 campaign after COVID-19 swept away most of the previous season.
“It felt like a regular playoff night,” Koldys said of the atmosphere inside the gym. “It’s so nice to have that normality back.
“Hopefully, we’re back to this for the rest of our lives.”
The Beavers advance to the Round of 16 and will play the winner of No. 10 Northbridge and No. 23 Snowden. A time and date were not available at the press deadline.
———
BLACKSTONE VALLEY (60)
Flauto 14-3-31, Laughlin 0-2-2, Chase 1-2-5, Rosado 0-0-0, Houssan 1-2-5, Losiewicz 7-1-14, Magill 0-2-2, Slaney 0-0-0, Burgos 0-0-0. Totals 23-12-60.
MONUMENT MOUNTAIN (55)
Gidarakos 4-0-10, Boyko 1-0-2, Buffoni 2-0-6, Hanavan 0-0-0, Carr 0-0-0, Carlson 10-2-22, Wellenkamp 4-0-10, McElroy 1-2-5, Arienti 0-0-0. Totals 22-4-55.
Blackstone 14 10 16 20 — 60
Monument 14 14 20 7 — 55
3-point field goals — BV 2 (Chase, Houssan); MM 7 (Wellenkamp 2, Buffoni 2, Gidarakos 2, McElroy).