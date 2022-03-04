NORTH ADAMS — The Drury boys basketball team advanced to the second round of the MIAA Division V State Tournament with a 66-57 home victory Friday night over Ayer-Shirley.
Junior forward Louis Guillotte poured in 32 points and snagged nine rebounds as Drury (17-5) held off a late surge by the Panthers (15-7).
The No. 3 Blue Devils pulled away early in the fourth quarter, leading by as many as 15 (60-45) with 3 minutes, 28 seconds to go in the game. A late 12-2 run by the No. 30 Panthers cut the lead to 62-57 with 20 seconds left, before senior guard Zach Davignon iced the win with four straight free throws in the closing seconds.
“We need to play better, that’s a good team,” Drury coach Jack Racette said after the game. “If we want to continue to advance we need to play our best, and that wasn’t our best.”
With the score 37-34 and 4:46 to go in the third, Drury rallied behind Guillotte and senior forward Ben Moulton (15 points) to build a 51-41 lead entering the final stanza. Guillotte and Moulton carved up the Panthers interior defense with a pair of drives sandwiching an Ayer basket before attacking the perimeter. Guillotte’s long jumper from the wing and Mouton’s pull-up from 12 feet each hit twine opening up a 45-37 lead.
“We do the same things, we try to get better every night,” Guillotte said. “We need to get better doing the same things every game, it’s nothing different game to game. First always, we have to play good defense. It doesn’t change.”
A Guillotte free throw and a low-post bucket by sixth-man Amont David off-set two free throws and a layup by Ayer. Moulton beat the third period buzzer with a 3-pointer from the corner, pushing the Devil’s lead to 10 in dramatic fashion.
Early in the fourth, the Panthers refused to go away, cutting the lead to six before Guillotte tallied an assist with a nice look to Moulton who struck for an early easy two. On the next possession senior center Tim Brazeau (seven points, 11 rebounds) hit the front end of two free throws. Guillotte stole an offensive rebound following up the miss and was tied up for a jump ball (Drury possession).
Guillotte took the inbound pass and crossed over his defender, burying a left-handed floater off the glass to extend the lead to 11, 56-45, with 6:00 left. Two free throws each by Guillotte and Moulton pushed the Devils to their biggest cushion of the night, 60-45. Guillotte’s free throw with 29 seconds in regulation stymied the Panthers late 9-0 run and stretched the Devils lead back to seven, 61-54, essentially forcing the visitors to foul as time ran out.
Early on in the game, both teams struggled from the floor with neither side taking more than a two-point lead en route to a 13-13 tie after one. Moulton opened the scoring with a jumper and David added a basket, while Guillotte and Brazeau combined for nine points to pace Drury in the first eight minutes.
In the second, Guillotte opened up with a signature left-handed finish in the lane and added two more cleaning up the offensive glass with a follow to open up a 17-13 lead. The Panthers though, bounced back within one at the 4:08 mark when Guillotte’s tremendous blocked shot set up a chance for his 3-pointer at the other end.
A hustle play by Davignon resulted in a steal with senior guard Logan Davis finding Guillotte for two on a crisp pass making it a 29-25 game. David and Davignon (six points each on the night) buried a pair of free throws apiece late in the half as the Devils went into halftime up 33-27. Guillotte tallied 19 points in the first half alone.
The Blue Devils advance to the Round of 16, where a familiar foe awaits. Drury will play No. 14 Lenox for the fourth time this season. The Millionaires have yet to hang with Drury for four quarters.
