NORTH ADAMS — The Drury girls basketball team advanced to the Elite Eight on Monday with a decisive 49-31 victory over Hull High at home.
Senior Kayla McGrath and junior Alyssa Russell scored 15 points apiece to lead the offense, as the No. 7 Blue Devils eliminated No. 23 Hull from the MIAA Division V State Tournament.
The Blue Devils (13-9) took a 9-7 lead on freshman Jacinta Felix’s 3-pointer midway through the first quarter and never trailed again with the game’s final margin doubling as the biggest lead of the night.
The lead grew gradually through the game as Drury pulled ahead by six after one and sported a 27-17 advantage at the half. The third quarter ended with a 42-29 Devils lead. Hull managed just two points in the entire fourth quarter as the home team coasted to the finish line.
Coach Ian Downey was impressed with his team's overall offensive execution. Also the the defense did a great job carrying out their game plan to pressure Hull’s top shooters, most notably top scorer Lucy Peters, he said.
“I think it was one of my favorite wins I’ve ever had in the program," said Downey. "I thought we executed our offense as well as we had the entire year; we knew what we wanted to do offensively and we made some shots. Defensively, Kayla [McGrath] and Lauren [Davis] are who we rely on the most to be the defensive stoppers. We knew where their best shooters were all night. I knew who their two best players were (Peters and guard Nina Tiani). After the first quarter I told them, get up closer, make them drive or take longer threes and I don’t care who you are, it’s tough to make those kinds of shots.”
Davis, Felix and McGrath each recorded three steals, while Davis and McGrath each added a pair of blocks. Junior forward Brook Bishop had seven rebounds off the bench to share the team lead with McGrath.
Drury fell behind in the game’s opening minutes as they trailed 7-6. McGrath struck for a pair of early baskets, one off a steal by Felix and a fine feed from Russell for an easy two. Davis drove for a pair to quiet an early 3-for-3 surge from the field by Hull.
After Felix gave Drury its first lead from downtown, Russell struck for the first of her five trifectas (5 for 8 overall from 3-point range) followed by a Felix layup and another 3, this time by junior guard Morgan Sarkis.
Peters beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer of her own to end the first within 17-11.
Drury changed gears moving the ball well early in the second with Davis’ crisp pass leading to an easy bucket by Bishop, followed a McGrath basket off a steal and assist from senior forward Ellie Harnick. Russell’s steal on the ensuing possession led to a free throw by Sarkis. With two minutes left, Russell buried her second 3 stretching the lead to 13 (25-12).
Hull continued to hang around with a 7-0 run to end the half and begin the third quarter. The Devils, though, responded as McGrath followed her own miss for two. Harnick added a free throw and Felix fed Russell who spotted up and knocked down another 3-pointer at 4:54, as the lead was nudged to 33-21. Hull worked around a block by Davis to close within 11, before McGrath struck perhaps the biggest blow to the Pirates' hopes. Hoisting a 3 from the top of the key, McGrath hit twine and was fouled. She made the free throw to complete a rare four-point play.
“That really hyped everybody up,” said Russell after the game. “We had a good feeling out there, that was the best win of the season so far, it really was.”
Russell thought Drury was well-prepared.
“We watched them on film; and we knew they were good shooters. We wanted to force turnovers and we played good defense. That’s what we stressed all year, defense, defense, defense. And when we did, it led to us to having some good shots on offense.”
A couple of free throws by Brooks and another three by Russell off-set a coupled perimeter shots by Hull as the third period ended.
That’s when the defense really clamped down for the Elite Eight-bound Devils. Hull had just two points in the final frame.
Davis followed her own miss to open the fourth. Russell added her final 3-point bomb at the 6:22 mark essentially putting the game out of reach, 47-31.