WILLIAMSTOWN — The stampede of Mounties behind them was deep and intense, but three Hoosac Valley skiers managed to tune them out.
The Hurricanes top relay squad took home the first-place prize and bragging rights for the year at Saturday’s relay cross-country ski meet at Mount Greylock.
Corben Craig took the lead, and was followed by Vienna Mahar and finally Justin Levesque on the anchor, as Hoosac’s unit finished the course in 50 minutes, 35 seconds.
It was nearly a 30-second win over Mount Greylock’s top squad of Caleb Low, Jackie Wells and Corban Miller. That group was runner-up in 51:01. Jude Bakija, Annie Miller and Teague Murphy were third, and part of a run of Greylock squads that filled the leaderboard from second through eighth.
Wahconah’s top squad was anchored by Fritz Sanders and placed ninth in 54.26.