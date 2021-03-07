DALTON — In the season finale for Nordic skiing in Berkshire County, chalk prevailed and Mount Greylock took home a pair of individual and team victories.
Col McDermott returned to the fold and picked up where he left off, winning the boys race in 17 minutes, 47 seconds. That was almost a full minute faster than his closest competition. Quinn McDermott finished in 18:42, giving the Mounties a strong 1-2 punch.
Hoosac Valley's Justin Levesque broke into the throng of Mounties, placing third overall in 19:32, but it wasn't enough to break Greylock's grip on the outcome. Mounties Charlie McWeeny, Gabe Gerry and Teague Murphy all finished within two seconds of one another, following Levesque, and and that was all she wrote.
Fritz Sanders was the top Wahconah skier in 10th overall.
On the girls side, Jackie Wells polished off a sterling career with a win of nearly three full minutes. She toasted the Wahconah course in 20:32, besting a trio of teammates in the process. Fellow Mountie Lily McDermott began the rest of the field at 23:11, followed by more black and red with Elizabeth Dupras and Lainey Gill.
Hoosac Valley's Vienna Mahar worked her way into a top-five spot in 23:35, forcing back Wahconah's leader Haley Crosier to sixth in 23:44.
———
Boys
Team Results — 1. Mount Greylock 12, 2. Hoosac Valley 40, 3. Wahconah 42.
Individual Top 10 — 1. C. McDermott (MG) 17:47, 2. Q. McDermott (MG) 18:42, 3. Levesque (HV) 19:32, 4. McWeeny (MG) 19:42, 5. Gerry (MG) 19:43, 6. Murphy (MG) 19:44, 7. Savitsky (MG) 19:53, 8. Craig (HV) 19:59, 9. Bakija (MG) 20:54, 10. Sanders (W) 21:08.
Girls
Team Results — 1. Mount Greylock 10, 2. Wahconah 30.
Individual Top 10 — 1. Wells (MG) 20:32, 2. McDermott (MG) 23:11, 3. Dupras (MG) 23:26, 4. Gill (MG) 23:27, 5. Mahar (HV) 23:35, 6. Crosier (W) 23:44, 7. Walton (W) 24:00, 8. Sommers (W) 24:19, 9. Langenheim (W) 24:43, 10. Trager (W) 24:52.