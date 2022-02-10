Skiers enter the wooded area of the course in a cross-country ski race at Notchview Reservation in Windsor. Wednesday, February 9, 2022.
The Mount Greylock boys and Lenox girls were victorious both individually and as a team.
Mary Elliot collected her second first-place finish of the season, while helping guide her Millionaires to 15 points and a 15-point margin over second-place Mount Greylock. Elliot crossed the finish line in 16 minutes, 44 seconds.
For Oliver Swabey, it was victory No. 1 of the season, though the third straight race in which a Mountie has claimed the top prize. After back-to-back wins by Quinn McDermott, Swabey charged in on Wednesday at finished the course in 14:47. He only narrowly edged Hoosac Valley’s Justin Levesque, who was runner-up in 14:50.
McDermott slipped to eighth, but still figured into the team results as Greylock’s fourth finisher. Teague Murphy and Jude Bakija went back-to-back in fifth and sixth place for the Mounties.
The Wahconah boys finished second, falling to Greylock 20-35. Fritz Sanders had a strong day, finishing third in 15:09. Lenox’s Thomas LEger was fourth in 15:11.
For Elliot, it was a race against a pair of teammates and one sibling. Grace Elliot was second, finishing in 16:52, eight seconds behind Mary. Next across in the timing was fellow Millionaire Aidan Burns for a podium sweep. Medija Rudzinskaite was ninth overall and Lenox’s fourth finisher.
Greylock was led by Lily McDermott in fourth in 18:03, with Anne Miller in sixth and Cornelia Swabey in eighth. Wahconah’s Quinn Walton nailed down a top-five spot with a time of 18:13, edging Miller by a second.
The teams are scheduled to race next at Prospect Mountain in Vermont on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. The state championship meet will also be at Prospect, on Tuesday at 11 a.m.
———
Boys
Team Results — 1. Mount Greylock 20; 2. Wahconah 35; 3. Lenox 48; 4. Amherst 82; 5. Mohawk 102.