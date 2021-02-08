DALTON — A third team entered Berkshire County Nordic competition this weekend, but the results were the same.
Col McDermott and Jackie Wells, both of first-place Mount Greylock, picked up their third individual wins in as many meets on Saturday at Wahconah.
Wells dominated the course, cruising to a time of 18 minutes, 41 seconds. She finished well ahead of teammate Annie Miller's 20:19. That duo led a run of four straight Mounties atop the leaderboard, with Lily McDermott and Elizabeth Dupras following.
Col McDermott took on a challenger from newcomer Hoosac Valley, which rejoined the schedule this week for the first time in 2021. The Hurricanes' Justin Levesque led a crew of four Hoosac boys into the race, and he finished in 17:11, good for second overall.
The Mounties flexed their might on the boys side after Levesque, with Quinn McDermott, Corban Miller and Foster Savitsky filling in the top five and starting a run of six-straight Greylock skiers.
Hoosac's Corben Craig was ninth, while Wahconah was led by Fritz Sanders' 19:20 in 11th. The Hoosac boys amassed 37 points in their season-opening race, which placed them second behind Greylock's 13. Wahconah scored 44.
On the girls side, Haley Crosier got some Warriors blue into the top five, placing fifth in 21:06. After her was lone Hoosac Valley skier Vienna Mahar in sixth with a time of 21:19.
The Greylock girls scored 10, putting Wahconah second with 34.
———
Boys
Team Results — 1. Mount Greylock 13, 2. Hoosac Valley 37, 3. Wahconah 44.
Individual Top 10 — 1. C. McDermott (MG) 16:29, 2. Levesque (HV) 17:11, 3. Q. McDermott (MG) 17:22, 4. Miller (MG) 17:33, 5. Savitsky (MG) 17:37, 6. Lemaire (MG) 17:38, 7. Gerry (MG) 17:55, 8. McWeeny (MG) 18:26, 9. Craig (HV) 18:30, 10. Murphy (MG) 18:39.
Girls
Team Results — 1. Mount Greylock 10, 2. Wahconah 34.
Individual Top 10 — 1. Wells (MG) 18:41, 2. Miller (MG) 20:19, 3. McDermott (MG) 20:49, 4. Dupras (MG) 21:03, 5. Crosier (W) 21:06, 6. Mahar (HV) 21:19, 7. Gill (MG) 21:26, 8. Walton (W) 22:14, 9. Lawson (MG) 22:20, 10. O. Langenheim (W) 23:10.