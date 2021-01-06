It might be January. Folks are still working remotely and, for the most part, not gathering. That, however, isn't stopping the brain trust of the North Adams SteepleCats from working to put a roster together for the 2021 season.
"We're performing very well on the roster front," SteepleCats manager Mike Dailey said. "I think we're going to have an excellent team. It's going to be as challenging as ever, but I think we're going to be in good shape."
Dailey is in his third year as the North Adams manager, but will only be running a team for the second time this summer. That's because the COVID-19 pandemic caused the entire NECBL to cancel play in 2020.
Dailey's day job is as an assistant coach at Division II Glenville State in West Virginia.
"They're all itching to play so bad. They would go play anywhere right now. It wasn't difficult to get people who wanted to play," Dailey said, in a phone interview with The Eagle. "It's just, sometimes, with the COVID situation, it presented some challenges for sure. For the most part, we found that business was conducted as usual."
The SteepleCats currently have 23 players listed on Monday's roster. Fifteen of the 23 are pitchers, and the veteran skipper said that they're "pretty stacked at the pitcher spot."
"We went out and got pitchers early," he said. "We knew pitching was going to be at a premium. We're sitting at 15 pitchers already. We've got room for maybe one or two guys. I try to do that when we get to January. I try to leave a little bit of room, because you never know when that freshman comes in — has yet to throw a college inning — and goes out in February or March and just lights it up and then really needs a place to play.
"We try to leave a spot or two for guys like that."
Currently on the North Adams roster, in addition to the 15 pitchers, are two catchers, two infielders and four outfielders.
While the team did not play in 2020, looking back on the proposed roster for last season, there are several names from that list who are currently on the 2021 list.
"[SteepleCats general manager] Matt Torra and I decided we were going to offer a position back to every one of the players who were scheduled to be with us in the summer of 2020," Dailey said. "Anyone who wanted their roster spot back for the 2021 season, we made that offer to the players and the schools. A considerable number took us up on it."
According to the North Adams roster on the NECBL website as of Monday, seven players had taken Dailey and Torra up on their offers to still have a spot at Joe Wolfe Field.
Five of the seven players who were on the 2020 roster and are coming this summer are pitchers.
"We're glad to have them back, and we're glad to see some new faces as well," said Dailey.
Right-handed pitchers Stu Barrett of George Mason, Manny Corporan of La Salle and Logan Walters of Memphis all have Division I pedigrees. Corporan will be coming to North Adams from the final season of La Salle baseball. The Philadelphia university, a member of the Atlantic 10 Conference, announced it would be dropping baseball at the conclusion of the season.
Left hander Wilfrido Valenzuela will get a second chance in North Adams, from Division II Bloomfield College. The other lefty is Nate Masteralexis from Amherst. Masteralexis went to Northfield Mount Hermon and now plays at Division III Gettysburg.
"We've got four lefties on the roster right now. I'd like to possibly pick up one more," Dailey said. "We can live with four."
One of the 2020 SteepleCats who will be making his appearance this summer is Shippensburg outfielder Anthony Vavaroutsos. Dailey says that Vavaroutsos might be as good as former SteepleCat, and fellow Shippensburg outfielder Scout Knotts. Playing for the team in 2019, Knotts batted .296 with 26 RBI and a pair of home runs. He was named a NECBL All-Star.
Another of the "returnees" is outfielder Charles Middleton from Pacific. Middleton was 21st in the nation in hits when the pandemic shut down baseball last spring. He had an OPS of 1.151.
One thing Dailey wants to remind baseball fans is that when the NECBL gets rolling in June, the SteepleCats players would like to see fans at Joe Wolfe Field.
"It's vital that we have the community supporting the businesses, so the businesses can support us," Dailey said. "Then, obviously, we need the people to come out to the games."