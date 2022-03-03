PITTSFIELD — Down 15 at halftime on their home floor, the Pittsfield High girls made a decision. They weren't going to be embarrassed in their own gym. Not in their inaugural MIAA Division III State Tournament game.
The Generals led a furious third quarter comeback, but ran out of juice in the fourth quarter of a 61-49 loss to North Reading in the Round of 32 Thursday night.
Photos: Pittsfield High girls fall to North Reading in state tournament
On Thursday night, the Pittsfield High girls basketball team lost to North Reading 61-49 in the MIAA Division III State Tournament's Round of 32.
To purchase photos click here
"We knew we had to make a big run in the fourth quarter, and we did," said PHS coach Joe Racicot. "Had to stick with the same group for the offense, and I think we just kind of ran out of gas. We put a lot of effort to get it back and take the lead. It was a real proud moment in that huddle.
"Unfortunately, we didn't survive the fourth."
No. 15 Pittsfield led 38-35 at the end of three quarters, an 18-point turnaround in eight minutes out of the locker rooms. Unfortunately for the hometown crowd, that was the final time these Generals will exit a halftime this season. No. 18 North Reading responded to being held to four third-quarter points by lighting up the gym with 26 in the fourth, putting PHS away in the final minute or so.
Faith Newton had 10 in the fourth for the visitors and tallied a game-high 26 points. She hit four 3-pointers and was 4 of 5 from the foul line.
The charity stripe was uncharitable to PHS in this one. Pittsfield made just one fewer field goal (20-19) than North Reading and the same amount of 3-pointers (five), but shot just 12 free throws to the Hornets' 31. North Reading was just 16 of 31 from the line, but that was 10 more makes than PHS had and thus the difference in the game.
Both Randi and Jamie Duquette finished with four fouls, and Charlotte Goodnow left with her fifth in the final minute. North Reading played the entire fourth quarter in the bonus and was 10 of 15 from the line in the final frame. That made it increasingly difficult for PHS to maintain its slim lead.
"They did a good job taking the ball to the basket. We were struggling, having to play man-to-man to cover some of their shooters," said Racicot. "You've got to look forward, can't look back. We'll cry about this one for five to 10 minutes, then we'll look toward next year and be all set."
Pittsfield will return all 49 points next season, with only senior Alyssa Potvin playing her final contest.
And it's an 11-1 run by PHS to open second half. Jamie Duquette with the quick decision attacking a closeout for the Generals.32-27 North Reading pic.twitter.com/oKjR9hVlfI— Mike Walsh (@WalshWrites89) March 3, 2022
North Reading scored the first seven points of the fourth, taking a 42-38 lead on a fastbreak bucket by point guard Bella Cannalonga, who had a head of steam all fourth quarter long.
Abby Malumphy responded with a 3-pointer for PHS a minute later, and it was a one-point game when Jamie Duquette scored after picking up her fourth foul with just inside five minutes to play.
Then Newton struck from downtown. Jamie Duquette answered with a putback and then Randi Duquette blocked a shot in the paint. Pittsfield had a chance to tie or take the lead down 47-45, but tired legs led to an ice-cold stretch of offense. The sides traded misses until Cannalonga found Riley Cullen for a transition bucket, and then Cullen assisted on a Newton and-1.
A pair of Randi Duquette free throws — two of just four second-half attempts for the hosts — came with 2:18 left and made it 52-47. More Cannalonga ball-movement got Maggie Schulz a clean 3 and the lean ballooned to double digits.
North Reading actually enjoyed a double-digit lead in the first half as well. After an 11-11 opening quarter, another frigid stretch by the Generals' attack put the contest squarely in the hands of the visitors. Pittsfield led 14-13 off an Alyssa McNeil free throw with 6:12 to the half. That was the last PHS score until Jamie Duquette got a putback to go with 15 seconds on the clock. The Hornets led 29-14 at the time and 31-16 at halftime.
It was a prideful third quarter for the Generals, though. As the lone Berkshire County team in D-III, they represented the area with a strong comeback.
Malumphy started the second half with a steal, which led to a Dezerea Powell triple at the other end. PHS then forced a five-second violation on the inbounds pass and Jamie Duquette got two foul shots to get back within 10. A North Reading timeout did little to quell the Pittsfield rage. Jamie Duquette turned another turnover into points with a floater and then assisted on a transition layup to her sister. Another swipe and score and it was 32-27 and coach Bob Romeo burned another timeout with 4:13 remaining.
North Reading got a basket out of the stoppage, but that was their final of the frame. Jamie Duquette put back her own miss and then scored again off a turnover. She had 10 of her 21 points in the third. A quick Powell drive with two minutes left cut the deficit to one. The big blow was a Charlotte Goodnow trey with 55 seconds on the clock that made it 36-35 PHS, before Randi Duquette stole a pass in the backcourt and got CeCe Supranowicz a layup before the buzzer.
END Q3: Pittsfield 38, North Reading 35.Generals with an 18pt swing from halftime.Goodnow strokes another 3 to give PHS the lead in final minute. pic.twitter.com/1BpgodXlKC— Mike Walsh (@WalshWrites89) March 3, 2022
It was a 148-mile trek for North Reading to play the game, but a happy nearly-three-hour ride home.
"I'm excited about the format," said Racicot of the state-wide bracket. "Everybody will have questions about the travel, but the format itself is nice. You're not expected to do anything but play the game. There's no favorites or history. It's about who makes the baskets and who doesn't."
———