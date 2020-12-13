Matt McCall will have only three days to find out if his University of Massachusetts basketball team took what it learned Sunday to heart.
The Minutemen trailed by as many as 14 points midway through the second half, but a last-minute rally gave McCall’s team a chance to tie the game. Instead of trying a potential game-tying 3-point shot, Carl Pierre drove to the hoop with five seconds left. The Minutemen were unable to get a rebound and a shot off before the horn sounded as Northeastern beat UMass 78-75, in the back end of a home-and-home.
“We’ve got to grow from this. We’ve got to get better,” McCall said in a post-game Zoom conference with reporters. “It’s all new. It’s all different in terms of waking up on the day of a game, getting on a bus at 8 o’clock in the morning, trying to get yourself engaged and ready to play. Pulling into an arena, getting off the bus and going out. It’s what they did in high school and prep school.
“We have to be much better with the circumstances that are put in front of us.”
The Minutemen (1-1) are now off until Wednesday. They’ll play a La Salle team in Philadelphia that is 2-3 and has won its last two games in a row. Tip-off for Wednesday’s game is set for noon.
Both UMass and Northeastern (1-1) had five players score in double figures. It was how the points were divided on the UMass side of the ledger that told the story.
Three of the Minutemen who scored in double figures were playing their second-ever games for McCall. Javohn Garcia, who had 23 points in Friday’s 94-79 win over the Huskies, had a team-high 18 points. Noah Fernandes scored 15 while Ronnie DeGray III chipped in with 12.
Tyson Walker had a game-high 20 points for Northeastern, while Jason Strong had 16. They were two of five Huskies in double figures.
Walker nearly outshot UMass from the foul line. The guard was 12 for 15 from the stripe, compared to 16 for 21 for UMass as a team. In the home-and-home, the sophomore from New York City via New Hampton prep school, was 25 for 29 from the foul line.
With 46 seconds left in the game, Northeastern’s Jahmyl Telfort made a pair of free throws to put the Huskies up 76-66. Game, set, match, right? Not quite.
Garcia scored on a drive to the hoop out of a UMass time out, and the freshman turned over Tyson Walker, which led to a 3-point hoop by Weeks. All of a sudden, the Northeastern lead was 76-71.
Telfort got behind the UMass press and scored with 32 seconds left. But the Minutemen were not done yet.
Garcia made one of two at the line, and Weeks forced a turnover. The UMass redshirt freshman scored the basket, was fouled and made the free throw. With 19 seconds left, it was 78-75.
Walters was fouled by Carl Pierre five seconds later. Walters missed both free throws, which set up a possible tying hoop. Instead of shooting a 3, Pierre went to the basket. He missed the shot, and Northeastern’s Walker grabbed the rebound as time ran out.
“Had a possession there, really a wasted last possession. We had the time out, they gave it to us,” McCall said. “We drew up the action to try to get something at the basket but have some screening action away from the basket if a 3 was open to take. We never got into that, we never got organized on that last possession.”
Tre Mitchell, who had a game-high 31 points and 11 rebounds on Friday, had 10 points on 3-for-19 shooting from the field, and eight defensive rebounds. The 6-foot-9 big man had no offensive rebounds, ergo, no put backs. In fact, the Minutemen had only five second-chance points in the game.
“I thought [Northeastern] was extremely physical with him,” McCall said. “I thought in his post-ups on the blocks, he was constantly getting pushed and shoved and getting pushed off the block. I thought any time he felt a presence, he felt a body. That can wear you down in the course of a game.”
Mitchell, the reigning Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Year, had five points in each half and only two rebounds in the second half.
“I think you have to give all the credit to Greg [Eboigbodin] and Chris [Doherty],” said Northeastern coach Bill Coen. “There’s a lot of pride and a lot of ability. [Mitchell is] a terrific player. He’s a very difficult guard. Once they went up against him the first time and saw the amount of effort they’d need to put in to contain him, they brought that energy today. It was a tag-team effort by those two guys. We tried to keep a fresh guy on him, and just work him.”
It was a game with 14 lead changes and eight ties until an alley-oop dunk by Eboigbodin three minutes into the second half broke a 34-34 tie and put Northeastern ahead for keeps. At one point in the second half, UMass had cut a double-figure lead down to five, when Garcia made the second of two free throws and it was 45-40. Northeastern answered that with a 11-2 run, and went on to win.
“If you look at the game from Friday, we dominated points in the paint, we shot a lot of free throws,” McCall said. “We obviously didn’t dominate the paint and they won the free-throw margin. Eight assists and 15 turnovers is unacceptable, especially when we had 16 assists and eight turnovers the other day. I thought it was just mental lapses at times.”
UMASS (75)
Garcia 6-4-18, Fernandes 6-1-15, Pierre 2-0-6, DeGray III 4-3-12, T. Mitchell 3-4-10, K.Mitchell 0-0-0, Dominguez 0-0-0, Gasperini 0-0-0, Weeks Jr. 5-2-14, Walker 0-0-0. Totals 26-16-75
NORTHEASTERN (78)
Strong 6-1-16, Walker 4-12-20, Eboigbodin 3-4-10, Stucke 2-0-5, Waters 5-0-12, Cubrilo 0-0-0, Hadley 0-0-0, Telfort 3-4-11, Doherty 1-2-4. Totals 24-23-78.
Halftime: Northeastern 31-30. Rebounds: UMass 35 (T. Mitchell 8), Northeastern 35 (Walters 9). Assists: UMass 8 (Garcia 3), Northeastern 19 (Eboigbodin 4, Doherty 4). Total fouls: UMass 22, Northeastern 29. Fouled out: None.