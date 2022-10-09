STOCKBRIDGE — Sunday was a pretty, no make that a very good day for Wahconah golfer Tim Kaley.
The Wahconah sophomore went to sleep Saturday night as a 15-year old and woke up a 16-year old. Then he went out and earned quite the birthday gift. Kaley shot a 4-over-par 75 to beat teammate Pat McLaughlin by a stroke in the 14th Berkshire Classic golf tournament at Stockbridge Golf Club.
"I said to myself when I woke up that maybe I can get a little birthday luck," Kaley said, "and I did — a little."
The Wahconah golfer battled back from a 4-over-par front nine to shoot even-par 35 on the back nine at Stockbridge. He rallied from a double-bogey on the par-4 13th hole to go 1-under over the final five holes.
"It was fun. I got a little unlucky early and threw away a few shots. I had a couple of early doubles," Kaey said. "The front nine wasn't that great. I was like, just put the blinders on and play well on the back."
McLaughlin, who lost in a playoff with Hoosac Valley's Corbin Craig back in 2019, finished second. McLaughlin made the turn in 3-over 39, bogeyed three of the first four holes on the back nine, but charged back with a 1-under score over the final five holes.
"I never really got into a groove," McLaughlin said. "I bogeyed one and I tripled on three. I wasn't making great shots. I got up and down a few times."
McLaughlin's rough hole came on the third, when he shot a seven on the 365-yard, par-4 third. The Wahconah golfer rebounded with birdies on the par-3 fifth and par-4 ninth, keeping a round that might have gone south in check.
"I kind of rolled some putts in after that triple. I kind of stuck with it mentally," McLaughlin said. "I can't be mad with a 76."
Kaley is the first Wahconah golfer to win a Berkshire Classic title since Jon Jewell did it as a senior back in 2010. Jewell shot a 3-over-par 74 to beat current Hoosac Valley golf coach, and then-defending champion, Chad Alibozek. Back then, the Classic was played in the spring because high school golf was still a spring sport.
While McLaughlin was in a group that teed off from the first hole in the reverse shotgun format, Kaley was playing with Lenox's Devan Patel and Mount Greylock's Owen Petropulos in a threesome that also went off from the first hole.
"I had someone come up to me and say one of my teammates shot a 76," Kaley said. "So I was like, I've got to make a birdie on the 18th hole, and made it."
The Wahconah golfer hit a driver off the tee on the 405-yard, par-4 18th, and eventually made a 12-foot putt for the birdie that gave him a one-stroke win over McLaughlin.
"All I wanted to do was stay clear of the OB, right. I yanked it a little bit, but I was still on the fairway," Kaley said. "I think I had 187 into the green. It was probably the best-feeling shot I had all day. I just hit it really well. It went behind the pin by about 12 feet and I made the putt."
The next two finishers both came from Lenox. Max Shepardson shot 80 to finish third. Cliff Flynn, who played in the first group with McLaughlin, was next with 82.
Shepardson was in a group with Wahconah's Brady Breitmaier and Hoosac Valley's Ian Cappiello, and they all got their start on the 18th hole.
"I was playing good at the start, and I hit the wrong ball on the sixth hole and I started to go downhill from there," said Shepardson. "I picked it up at the end and ended up with 80. You can't be mad about that."
The two-stroke penalty gave Shepardson a triple-bogey 7 on the par-4 sixth. He did rebound, and finished up birdie-par-par.
"We're grinding for every shot out there, and it's like two shots just throwing it away. It's hard to get it out of your mind," Shepardson said. "You have to do your best not to think about it, regroup on the next tee box."
With the regular season over, the golfers who gathered at Stockbridge will now spend the week practicing in preparation for the upcoming Western Massachusetts tournaments.
The reigning Division 3 champion Millionaires will play Monday, Oct. 17, at the Country Club of Wilbraham. McLaughlin, the Western Mass. Division 2 medalist, Kaley and the rest of the Warriors head to The Ranch in Southwick on Tuesday, Oct. 18, for their Western Mass. championship.
———
1. Tim Kaley, Wahconah, 75; 2. Pat McLaughlin, Wahconah, 76; 3. Max Shepardson, Lenox, 80; 4. Cliff Flynn, Lenox, 82; 5. (tie) Devan Patel, Lenox, Thomas Art, Mount Greylock and Owen Petropulos, Mount Greylock, 87; 8. (tie) Vincent Scalise, Wahconah and Frank Field, Hoosac Valley, 88; 10. Brady Breitmaier, Wahconah, 90; 11. Hunter Shepardson, Lenox, 91; 12. Joey Abderhalden, Lee, 93; 13. (tie) Tom Dunham, Wahconah, Eastin Anello, Wahconah and Cam LaFerriere, Taconic, 94; 16. Noah Kirby, Lenox 95; 17. Ian Cappiello, Hoosac Valley, 96; 18. Ben Dingman, Mount Greylock 97; 19. Jake Hillman, Mount Greylock, 99; 20. (tie) Greg Kay, Monument Mountain and Ian Mack, Monument Mountain, 100; 22. Zach Mungeon, Hoosac Valley, 101; 23. Jackson Molleur, Taconic, 105; 24. Camdyn McKillop, Taconic, 109.