CHESHIRE — It was Senior Night at Hoosac Valley on Thursday, and the Hurricane seniors made it a night to remember.
Hoosac jumped out to a 12-point lead after one quarter and never trailed in a 72-34 win over visiting Lee.
Senior Carson Meczywor got things started for Hoosac (15-2), by scoring seven of his 11 points in the first quarter as the Hurricanes jumped out to a 6-4 lead on the Wildcats (2-6).
A freshman, Joey McGovern, did end up as the game's high scorer with 12 points, all on 3-point baskets. Every Hoosac player in the scorebook scored at least three points.
The Hurricanes head to North Adams for a Friday matchup with traditional rival Drury.
———
LEE (34)
Heath 3-1-7, Kelley 3-1-7, Mihlek 0-0-0, Cooper 0--0, Redstone 2-0-5, Besaw 2-2-7, Durkin 1-0-2, Bombadier 2-0-6. Totals 13-4-34.
HOOSAC VALLEY (72)
Kastner 3-2-8, Waterman 1-0-3, Meczywor 4-3-11, McGovern 4-0-12, Harrington 2-0-5, Levesque 4-1-9, Davis 3-3-9, Field 4-0-9, Bishop 2-0-6. Totals 27-9-72.
Lee 4 13 11 6 — 34
Hoosac Valley 16 18 18 20 — 72
3-point goals — Lee 4 (Bombadier 2, Besaw, Redstone). HV 9 (McGovern 4, Bishop 2, Waterman, Field, Harrington).