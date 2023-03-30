<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Rutschman has 5 hits in opener, Orioles outlast Red Sox

Baltimore Orioles' Adley Rutschman rounds the bases on his solo home run against the Boston Red Sox, one of five hits for Rutschman to lead Baltimore to a win. 

 CHARLES KRUPA

BOSTON (AP) — The last time Adley Rutschman recalls feeling this level of emotion on a baseball field was playing in front of intimate, 5,000-seat crowds in college at Oregon State.

He trumped that experience at Fenway Park on Thursday in his first career opening day start.

"This blows that out of the water," Rutschman said.

Rutschman became the first catcher in major league history with five hits in an opener, and the Baltimore Orioles survived a wild ninth inning to beat the Boston Red Sox 10-9.

