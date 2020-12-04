The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed another victim. The Bay State Winter Games will not be hosting its figure skating competition.
"Obviously, we haven't got a reaction yet because we just sent the release out," Bay State Games executive director Kevin Cummings said Friday afternoon. "When we went through the [cancellation] process in the summer, what really was supporting to us as an organization was that people were understanding."
Thirty-five times in the last 36 years, figure skaters from throughout the Northeast would gather at Williams College's Lansing Chapman Rink for the annual Bay State Winter Games competition, and the skating show on the Saturday night of the weekend event.
This year, according to a statement from the Massachusetts Amateur Sports Foundation, the decision was based "on the Bay State Games overriding concern to protect the health and safety of all participants, coaches, judges, volunteers and spectators."
Cummings, who has been involved with the Bay State Games since the organization established the winter competitions in Berkshire County, also said that an early cancelation of the figure skating competition came out of the fact that there is no ice at Lansing Chapman yet, limitations on the use of Williams facilities by outside groups and protocol requirements from national figure skating organizations.
"We made the decision to cancel the Summer Games in May, probably after a couple-of-month process. When we got to the Winter Games, we had been monitoring the process. It came down to facilities and understanding the situation at Williams College and understanding that NESCAC had cancelled winter sports. Things were in flux with the facility and their decisions they were going to be making for the safety of their students," Cummings said, when reached Friday afternoon by The Eagle. "We just kept trying to wait. We were getting inquiries from participants."
Cummings said a decision had to be made because of the time frame for athletes. In 2020, the figure skating competition was held shortly after the new year.
"If you go to last year's time frame, our games were the third, fourth and fifth of January. If you go back to a year ago, we had already closed registration and were putting together the schedule," he said. "People were just getting antsy and we felt we needed to make some decision as it related to figure skating."
In addition to the press release that came out shortly after noon on Friday, Cummings said all of the participants and skating clubs were in the process of receiving a letter regarding the cancelation.
"People are understanding. People are disappointed. That's why we're not going to give up," Cummings said. "We're going to take a look at this to see if we can do something else later in the year."
That could possibly include figure skating in the sport lineup for the Bay State Summer Games. Scholastic ice hockey is already on the summer menu.
While figure skating is off for 2020, the other two-thirds of the Bay State Winter Games remain in flux.
The newest winter sport, curling, is also being held up. Curling, however, will not be held at the Boys and Girls Club of The Berkshires in Pittsfield. Curling, which became a Bay State Winter Games sport in 2018, will be contested in Central Massachusetts in 2021 — if it is contested at all.
Cummings said that officials at the Peter Foote Vietnam Veterans Rink in North Adams have not made a determination about opening this winter, which puts the Masters hockey tournament on hold.
"Ironically, the last live event the Bay State Games has hosted, in the summer or the winter, is the Masters hockey competition that was held last year, Feb. 28, 29 and March 1," he said. "That's the last event that we've done. We actually still have the scoreboard posted up in our office as a reminder of when we've last done events.
"It's ironic that it might be the next event that we do, if we're able to pull that off."