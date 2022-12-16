Pat Duquette says he's happy with where his UMass Lowell basketball team is

An 11-2 start to a college basketball season is something any coach will take and run with.
For UMass Lowell coach Pat Duquette, it's not only a good start but it is the best start in his now 10 years at the helm.
"I'm happy with our team.
An 11-2 start to a college basketball season is something any coach will take and run with.
For UMass Lowell coach Pat Duquette, it's not only a good start but it is the best start in his now 10 years at the helm.
"I'm happy with our team.
Howard Herman can be reached at hherman@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6253.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.