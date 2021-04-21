CHESHIRE — Its called spring break, but the past week hasn't been much of a recess for the Mount Everett boys soccer team.
Wednesday marked the third game in as many days for the Eagles, who left a wet and muddy Hoosac Valley High School pitch with a 2-1 win over the Hurricanes.
"With three games in row, although it's tough, we get an idea of how we play," senior Alek Zdziarski said. "It was hard [early in the season] and took a couple of games to get into shape, but we're learning what works and what doesn't work."
The Eagles leveraged two unanswered goals to come away with the victory. The match was tied at one with 17 minutes remaining when Zdziarski found sophomore Jordi Peck behind the Hurricane defense for the game-deciding goal.
Wednesday's contest came on the heels of a 1-0 Mount Everett victory over Hoosac Valley on April 13.
"We knew it was going to be a hard game," Zdziarski said, "but we also knew if we stuck together we could beat them. Sometimes we get into our own heads and aren't playing the way we should."
Each team scored early and it started with the Hurricanes as Jake Richardson delivered a through ball where only Zach Hubbard could reach it. Hubbard took advantage of the opportunity, sending the ball out of reach from Everett keeper Michael Devoti and giving the home team a 1-0 lead.
Mount Everett needed only minutes to answer as Nathaniel VonRuden pooched a deflection over Hoosac's Lucas Waterman to even the match.
The opening minutes were an outlier as both defenses settled in, allowing just one goal for the remainder of the game.
"We fell short at their place and thought coming here, we'd have a better chance on our home field," Waterman said. "I think our problem is that we're a lot better than we think we are. We have a lot of great soccer players and a lot of hard workers... but in some games the ball just won't go in. I gotta give props to [Devoti], he's great."
It was a busy morning for Devoti, knocking five saves in the outing, and the same was true for Waterman, keeping six shots from reaching the net. On top of keeper duties, Waterman was Hoosac's voice on the field, directing traffic from the backlines whenever his team was on the offensive.
"As a goalie, that is the biggest part," Waterman said of being vocal. "Telling teammates where to go because you can see the whole field from behind and maybe they don't see a player behind them.
"In all sports I try to be the loudest and direct people, be that leader we need on the field. Once off the field, it is all coach [Patrick Mahoney]."
Hoosac Valley had its chances, coming up just short on a handful of one-timers and open looks at the net. The rainy conditions made passes a bit more unpredictable and through balls were moving a lot faster, according to Waterman.
At the same time, the Hurricane keeper is confident that his team has another gear they're yet to unlock.
"We had some players out, but it could be a lack of focus," he said. "Coach said it before, soccer is a mental game where you have to be on all the time. It isn't like other sports where you get 10 seconds to switch it off, you have to have to have it on all the time — simple as that."
Saturday marks the end of the regular season as teams prepare for the Fall II Berkshire County tournament next week. The Hurricanes end the season with a home match against the Millionaires on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Eagles have time to catch their breath before traveling to Lenox on Saturday.
"We'll get some rest and take care of our bodies," Zdziarski said. "Saturday's game will be hard. We have to practice hard on Friday and make sure to stick together."
———
Mount Everett 1 1 — 2
Hoosac Valley 1 0 — 1
First Half
HV — Zach Hubbard (Jake Richardson)
ME — Nathaniel VonRuden
Second Half
ME — Jordi Peck (Alek Zdziarski)
Saves — ME: Michael Devoti 5; HV: Lucas Waterman 6.