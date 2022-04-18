GREAT BARRINGTON — Relief pitchers have one job. If they can accomplish that, a team could be on its way to victory.
Monument Mountain's Peter Free moved over from second base in the fifth inning, faced 10 batters and retired nine to pick up the win in relief as the Spartans beat South Berkshire rival Mount Everett 6-5 on Patriots Day.
"I just love being on the mound. Honestly, if I can throw strikes, I'm happy," said Free.
The right-hander struck out six hitters and got three others on fly balls. The only baserunner was Ben Shannon, who walked with two outs in the sixth inning. Shannon was the tying run but a strikeout ended the potential threat.
Monument, now 3-0 on the year, jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead but gave up four runs in the top of the second inning. The Spartans tied the game with a run in the fourth inning and went ahead for keeps on Camden Raifstanger's RBI single in the fifth.
Spartan head coach Tom Hankey said he'll take the win and feel good about that. How his team played? Well, that's another story.
"I'm not real happy with the way we played today," the veteran coach said. "We made a lot of silly mistakes. The good thing is we have a game tomorrow and hopefully we can get into the flow of the season.
"We'll take the win."
The Spartans played small ball to take the lead.
Arthur Labrie reached on an infield single. After a wild pitch and Ely Cormier's sacrifice bunt, Raifstanger hit a solid single to left off Mount Everett pitcher Connor Boardman, allowing Labrie to score easily. Raifstanger, who was 3 for 4 with two runs scored and the one RBI, stole second and third, but was doubled off third when Marco Buffoni lined to Michael Ullrich at shortstop.
Raifstnger finished with four stolen bases and the Spartans had seven total as a team.
Free, who started the day at second base, relieved Owen Wade in the fifth. Wade gave up five runs, three earned, on four hits and also struck out six.
The big inning against Wade was the second, when the Eagles sent eight to the plate and scored four runs, three earned, on three hits. Shannon had an RBI single and Nathaniel Von Ruden followed with a two-run single that scored Justin Foster and Shannon. Wade came back and struck out Michael DeVoti and got Ullrich to line to Free at second to end the inning. The Eagles added an unearned run on a Wade throwing error that allowed Tyler Candelari to score from third.
Wade finished strong for Monument and Free picked up where the starter left off. Candelari hit a fly foul ball that was caught by Marco Buffoni in left. Free then struck out the final two batters in the fifth and the first two in the sixth before walking Shannon and striking out Von Ruden.
"I felt great," Free said. "My arm felt very good. The first couple [of pitches] were a little wild, but I was able to tone it down."
"Peter did a great job," Hankey said. "He throws strikes and that's what we were looking for."
Mount Everett had one really rough inning, the second. In that inning, Monument gave up two unearned runs without the benefit of a hit. Starter Hunter DeGrenier gave up three walks in the inning, but would have been out of danger were it not for three Eagle errors that kept the inning going.
"When you give extra outs to these guys, it's not going to help," Mount Everett coach Dan Lanoue said. "Free threw well. He was around the plate and he off-set us with some off-speed pitches. You get a pop fly foul ball, we drop that and it led to two runs. A line drive that could have been a double play led to a run. We've got to start believing in ourselves and making plays."
The Spartans are scheduled to be on the road Tuesday at Ludlow in a Suburban East game. The Eagles are scheduled to be off until Wednesday for a Bi-County crossover home game against Mahar. Everett is a Bi-County North team while Mahar plays in the Bi-County South.