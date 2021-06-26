PITTSFIELD — First-round leaders Aaron Nackoul (Berkshire Hills CC) and Adam Brickle (CC of Pittsfield) found the going more difficult in the second round of the Pewter Cup at Berkshire Hills Country Club on Saturday, but they will still enter today's final round of the best-ball tournament with a three-shot lead.
On the heels of a sizzling 61 in the opening round, Nackoul and Brickle found the birdies harder to come by playing in more difficult conditions on the A.W. Tillinghast layout and had to settle for a 2-under 70 and a 13-under 131 total for 36 holes..
The Pioneer Valley pairing of 2019 Pewter Cup champions Michael Mertes and Joe Wilson, who had opened with a 62, could only muster an even-par round of 72 but remained in second place.
As a result of the top two teams struggling a little, the leaderboard did tighten up with Jamie Cimini (Swansea CC) and Josh Shepard (CC of Pittsfield) making the biggest jump, carding a 4-under round of 68 to reach 9-under 135. The former Pittsfield High teammates are tied for third with the Albany-area team of Gregory Hayes and Jason Urschel, who shot a 69.
There are four teams tied for fifth at 5-under 139.
The final round will be played today with the leaders scheduled to tee off at 2:30 p.m.
Full results can be found at at pewtercup2021.golfgenius.com and in Monday's E-edition of The Berkshire Eagle.