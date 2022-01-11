PITTSFIELD — The Taconic girls basketball team was just like the rest of Berkshire County on Tuesday — they just needed a little while to thaw out.
The Green and Gold sent the temperature through the roof with 19 points in the third quarter and escaped the "War on the Floor" the Boys and Girls Club of the Berkshires with a 49-45 win over the Generals.
Pittsfield (3-4) hit the court running behind the firepower of Randi Duquette, Jamie Duquette and Dezerea Powell, who guided the Generals to a 15-6 lead at the end of eight minutes of play.
Randi and Jamie Duquette each had five points in the frame. Meanwhile, Powell recorded steals on back-to-back possessions. Pittsfield's success on offense not only translated to points, but the opportunity to get set defensively on other end.
However, a couple of turnovers was all the fuel Taconic (4-2), and specifically, Ahliya Phillips, needed to make things interesting in the second. The senior slasher started the second quarter with six straight points as the Green and Gold started to claw out of the hole.
Charlotte Goodnow stopped the bleeding by converting a steal into two points, but it wasn't enough to slow Phillips, who finished the quarter with 11 of the team's 14 points. The tide was beginning to turn, but the Generals refused to let go of the lead and maintained a two-point advantage at the break.
"Honestly, the last couple of games, we've been kind of slow in the first half," Phillips said. "I feel like once we go into halftime and talk, we have to get together as a team and once we come out [following the half] we know what to do."
Maddie Winn gave Taconic its first lead at 25-22 early in the third quarter with a trey before Faith Cross put the Green and Gold in the fast lane. The senior chased offensive rebounds and finished on the break, recording 10 points as THS outscored Pittsfield 19-8 in the frame.
"I think we need to take care of the ball more," Jamie Duquette said. "We have a young team and things like that will come with time."
Taconic jumped out to a nine-point advantage at the end of the third quarter, but a bunch of Goonies sat on the opposing sideline and refused to say die.
Jamie Duquette found an open Goodnow from deep, cutting the lead to six early in the fourth quarter. Duquette finished with a double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds to go with three assists. Goodnow scored five of her seven points in the quarter as Pittsfield cut the deficit to 39-38 after Powell forced a turnover and made a free throw on the other end.
Phillips closed with a game-high 20 points, but the senior needed to do more than just score for Taconic to pull away. She answered the call — finishing at the rim for two points before capturing an offensive rebound and returning it to the bucket.
The follow-up forced Pittsfield's Joe Racicot to call a timeout and evaluate the damage caused by Phillips. The Generals trailed by a touchdown, but Jamie Duquette captured an offensive rebound and found a slashing Goodnow for two points.
A cat-and-mouse game ensued for the final two minutes as Taconic maintained a two-point lead before Phillips solidified the win by forcing a turnover with 40 seconds left in the game. The senior added 11 rebounds, eight steals, seven assists and two blocks to her loaded stat sheet.
"It was rough getting some games canceled and then playing two games in a row," Phillips said, "but we're definitely starting to get back into the groove of things."
Phillips added that facing Pittsfield at the Boys and Girls Club is a great launching pad as the second half of the regular season is quickly approaching.
"I grew up playing here so this means a lot," she said. "It was mine and Faith's last game against PHS, it definitely meant a lot to get back into it and get where we need to be."
Taconic won last season's "War on the Floor" 46-23 before a 69-36 victory in 2019.
Pittsfield, which won three-straight games before dropping the last two, is at Minnechaug on Friday. Taconic, after playing two games in two days, is off for a week before heading to West Springfield on Jan. 18.
———