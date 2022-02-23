PITTSFIELD — Ahliya Phillips said she was happy scoring her 1,000th point Wednesday night. The Taconic senior was just as happy to have it in her rearview mirror.
"I definitely think like last night, I was thinking about it. Tonight, when I got on the floor, it wasn't really in my thoughts," said Phillips. "I was kind of really thinking about winning the game. Obviously, it was in my head and it was kind of hard to get in my flow at the beginning of the game. Once the second quarter came and the second half came, I kind of knew I had to do what I had to do."
What Phillips did was score all 17 of her points in the second half, and hit the 1,000-point mark with 3 minutes, 43 seconds left in the fourth quarter. That basket gave Taconic a double-digit lead which the Green and Gold held onto as the No. 2 seeds knocked off third-seeded Drury 47-35 in the first game of a girls/boys doubleheader at Taconic High School Wednesday night.
"We definitely knew what we had to do," said Phillips. "We had to come together as a team. In the first half, we weren't really playing all together. In the second half, we got started and we were fine."
The home team, which held visiting Drury to one point in the first quarter, trailed 14-13 as Taconic was outscored 13-6 in the second quarter. The teams traded early baskets, and then Taconic went on a 13-2 run in a three-minute span that opened up a big enough lead to enable coach Matt Mickle's team to hold the Blue Devils at arm's length the rest of the way.
"They did a really good job on defense," said Mickle. "I thought Ahliya was really hesitant with the situation she was in, trying to finish off her 1,000th point. I only scored about 400 in my high school career, so I don't know what that feels like. I'm glad that she picked it up in the second half."
With the win, Taconic advances to the Class C championship game, where the No. 2 seeds will take on top-seeded Springfield ICS. The former Sabis, beat No. 4 Palmer 65-41 in the other semifinal. The game will be played on Saturday at 1 p.m., at Westfield High School. The Taconic boys, who beat Monument Mountain in a Class B semifinal, will play SICS at 3 p.m., at Westfield.
Phillips scored 12 of her 17 points in the third quarter as Taconic rallied and held a 31-23 advantage when the horn sounded. She got to 998 with 4:15 to play as she was fouled by Jacinda Felix going to the basket. Phillips stepped to the line and made both free throws.
Then, Drury's Brooke Bishop missed. Brenna McNeice snared the rebound — one of her game-high 16 boards — and started Taconic on the fast break. Her bounce pass found Phillips under the basket and the ensuing layup gave her 1,000.
"I honestly had no clue I scored it when I made that shot," Phillips said. "Until my teammates reacted, I didn't know that was when I hit it. I definitely didn't have an ideal way it was going to go. It was like when I score it, I score it."
The game was stopped, balloons marking the occasion came out from behind the bleachers, and pictures were taken to note the occasion. Phillips finished the game with 1,001 points, as she made one of two free throws with 1:21 to play. Phillips trails former Mount Greylock standout Jenna Benzinger (1,004) and Wahconah's Shannon Hoosick (1,010) in Berkshire County all-time. Next on the Taconic 1,000-point list is Sara Flynn, who scored 1,188 points.
Phillips also had a game-high four steals.
As for the game itself, Maddie Winn might have made the two biggest shots of the night for Taconic. Her 3-point shot from the right wing with 3:01 left in the third quarter gave Taconic a 28-17 lead, and the Green and Gold seemed poised to win going away. The Blue Devils had other ideas, and cut the lead to 31-23 after three.
Kayla McGrath, who had a game-high 19 points, opened the fourth quarter with a 3-point hoop, cutting Taconic's lead to 31-26, and it was anybody's game.
Phillips missed a shot for Taconic, as did Drury's Lauren Davis. Winn pulled down the rebound and Mickle called time out.
Out of the time out, Alex Hudson found an open Winn, who drained a 3-ball to make it 34-26. A turnover and a McNeice hoop forced Drury coach Ian Downey to call time out, to keep the game from getting out of hand.
"I thought Maddie made a few [clutch] 3s and she did really well for us," said Mickle. "She really did well defensively late in the game. But that was a big 3 for her."
McGrath had nine rebounds and three steals to go with her 19 points. Lauren Davis had 11 rebounds, while Ellie Harnick had nine boards. Drury did outrebound Taconic 54-48, but also had 22 turnovers to 18 for Taconic.
Winn finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots. McNeice had a double-double with 10 points to go with her 16 boards and three steals.
Drury's Downey, who said his team will be ready for the MIAA Division V tournament, had a pretty good idea what went wrong.
"We didn't make any shots," he said. "I'm going to go watch the film and there are going to be certain things that we didn't do well. I thought we played excellent defense. A couple of possessions, we might have lost them. Ultimately, when I look at the film, it's going to be missed layups and 3-pointers. You make those, and it's a different ballgame."