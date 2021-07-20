PITTSFIELD — They call him the mini rocket but Tuesday’s launch was anything but tiny.
Jack “Mini Rocket” Wendling was 3 for 3 and scored four runs atop Pittsfield American’s lineup as the 10s earned the title of Section I champions with an 11-5 win over Longmeadow.
“[They call me that] because I am really fast on the bases,” Wendling said of the nickname. “Getting on base gives us an opportunity to score.”
Wendling practiced what he preached, knocking a single and quickly stealing second base in the bottom of the first inning. Aiden Arseneau moved Wendling along with a single and Cooper Reed brought him home with a flyout to center for the game’s first run.
Reed started on the hill for American and was dealing early. Pittsfield’s ace allowed one hit in the top of the first and kept the Longmeadow bats at bay for three innings.
Oren Lewis worked a walk to begin the second inning and Kydd Kearns reached on an error with two outs. Wendling, with two ducks on the pond, slapped a single to plate a run.
With the two-out rally officially underway, Brennan Lyon’s two-run single bumped Pittsfield’s lead to 4-0 at the end of two innings.
Cooper earned the win and finished his four-plus innings of work on the rubber with seven strikeouts, three of which came in the fourth inning when the Longmeadow bats put two runs on the board.
With Pittsfield’s lead split in half, Wendling and the bats went back to work in the bottom of the fourth. Kearns started the inning with a walk and stole second base. Wendling, up next, beat out an infield single before quickly stealing second.
Arseneau, who finished 2 for 4 in the No. 3 spot of the lineup, launched a double to plate a pair of runs. Reed, batting cleanup, smoked the first pitch he saw for a double to plate another run.
When the damage was done, Pittsfield had an 8-2 lead at the end of four.
With backs against the wall, Longmeadow ignited one last rally in the fifth inning. Three hits turned into three runs before relief pitcher Matthew Keegan struck out two batters, keeping Pittsfield afloat with a three-run advantage.
That advantage doubled to six as Jackson Boehm, Wendling and Ryan Albuquerque all reached base to start the bottom half of the fifth. Albuquerque singled home two runs and later scored on a passed ball, pushing the American advantage to 11-5.
Wendling closed the game with a game-high three hits and Arseneau finished with another two knocks for Pittsfield.
With a six-run lead and only needing three outs, Wendling stepped onto the bump in relief of Keegan. Wendling retired three of the four batters he saw, a groundout to short earned Pittsfield a seat in the state tournament.
“It was a big sigh of relief,” Wendling said of the final out. “It just felt great to celebrate with my team.”
Pittsfield closed the sectional tournament with a perfect 3-0 record and is preparing a trip to Andover on Saturday to play in the state tournament. While an opponent is yet to be determined, Pittsfield is slated to play the Section IV champions at 10 a.m. at the Blanchard Complex.
“We just have to keep winning and keep playing harder,” Wendling said.
———
Longmeadow 000 230 — 5 7 2
Pittsfield 130 43x — 11 11 2