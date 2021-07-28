WESTFIELD — On a day when the defense wasn't always sterling, Pittsfield shortstop Simon Mele said he wasn't worried when Michael Bryson grounded the ball toward him.
Why should he be? The bases were loaded in the top of the seventh inning and the potential go-ahead run was on first.
"I'm just trying to take my time, just make the throw to first and get him out," said Mele. "That's pretty much it."
That was also pretty much it for the team from Warwick, R.I., because the ground out gave Pittsfield an 8-6 win on Wednesday afternoon, and a spot in this morning's championship game.
Pittsfield scored six runs in the first inning against the Rhode Island champion, which had advanced with a two-day 9-1 win over Lyndon, Vt. Warwick and Lyndon had gotten through three innings Tuesday before rain forced postponement until Wednesday morning.
Gradually, the designated visiting team found its sea legs and outscored Pittsfield 6-2 over its final six innings. Warwick did leave the bases loaded in a four-run sixth and again in the seventh when Bryson hit the ball to short. Mele took a step to his left, fielded the ball cleanly and threw a strike to Connor Devine at first, setting off the celebration.
"I was relaxed," said Mele. "I just took a deep breath and threw it over. I knew I was going to make the play."
With the win, Pittsfield is seven innings away from a trip to Jamestown, N.Y., and the Babe Ruth 13-year old World Series. Pittsfield will play Norwich, Conn., in Thursday's 9 a.m. game. Norwich advanced because Norfolk, Mass., had to forfeit its semifinal on Wednesday afternoon because of the use of an ineligible pitcher.
The championship game has been moved up, and will now start at 9 a.m.
"It's surreal," Pittsfield manager Elmar Uy said, when he was asked about being seven innings away from a trip to New York state. "These kids have worked their butts off all summer. They've earned it, that's for sure."
Pittsfield batted around in the first inning, sending 10 hitters to the plate. The Berkshire County side scored six runs on four hits and three costly errors. Morris Fried drove in a run with a single, Jackson Almeida plated a run on a ground out and Ethan O'Donnell — who was 2 for 4 with two runs batted in — also drove in a run with a single. Fried scored on an error, while the final two runs scored when Warwick second baseman Michael Mainell's throwing error allowed Gavin O'Donnell to reach and Ethan O'Donnell and winning pitcher Jay Codey to score.
"I think we fell a little flat, unfortunately," Uy said. "Our approach at the plate wasn't ideal. Six wasn't enough."
Pittsfield had a chance to break the game open in the next two innings but came up empty. Pittsfield left two on in the second and loaded the bases with two outs in the third, but Quentin Christopher's foul fly ball was run down on a nifty play by Bryson near the left-field corner.
Warwick parlayed a walk, a single and two ground outs into a third-inning run. Berry, who was the starting pitcher but was chased in the second, plated Carter Robbins from third on a grounder to Mele.
Pittsfield got a run back in the fifth inning when Devin Reynolds singled to shortstop and came around to score on a double to deep left by Ethan O'Donnell.
Again, the Rhode Island champs made things definitely uncomfortable, as they got back in the game thanks to four runs on three hits and an error. Codey loaded the bases with a single, two walks and an RBI single by Paul Doyle. Codey's day on the mound was done when he got Shane Moro looking at strike three.
Egan came in and got Mainell to ground to short. A Mele error allowed a run to score. After Carter Robbins looked at strike three, Bryson singled in a run and Jude Monti walked with the bases loaded, making it 7-5.
"We just tried to fight back a little bit at a time, keep going and keep the spirit high," Warwick manager Bill Piccirillo said. "We chipped away. [Three] errors in the first inning hurt us very badly. This usually not a team that makes [that many] errors."
Almeida's sixth-inning single scored Devine to make it 8-5. That did give Pittsfield a bit more of a cushion in the seventh.
Carlos Gonzagao singled and, after an out, Doyle reached on an error by Egan, who came back to strike out Moro. But the Pittsfield reliever walked Mainell and Robbins, forcing in a run, before Bryson grounded to Mele to end the game.
"Matty hasn't seen the mound too much. He saw the mound in the second game of the tournament," Uy said. "He got the job done. That's a tough situation, coming in cold from the outfield with guys on base. Kudos to him."
The Pittsfield players realize they are one win from their next goal. They also learned a lesson on Wednesday.
"We just need to keep applying pressure every inning," Devine said, "and work hard every inning — and keep scoring."
