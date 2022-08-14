GLEN ALLEN, VA. — Two generations ago, chasing the National League pennant, the Boston Braves’ pitching mantra was simple. “Spahn and Sain, and pray for rain.” The duo of Warren Spahn and Johnny Sain combined for 39 of the Braves’ 91 wins en route to a World Series appearance in 1948.
The 2022 Pittsfield 13-U All-Stars have a duo of their own. They won’t need 39 wins, but have two out of the six needed for a championship.
For the second straight game, Connor Paronto hurled four innings, and Cam Hillard handled the final three while Pittsfield played stellar defense behind them to pick up a 4-1 victory over the Virginia state champions from Manassas, in the Washington, D.C. suburbs, to move to 2-0 in pool play. Pittsfield is now the lone unbeaten remaining in its bracket.
“When we put the ball in play, we were hitting it hard,” said Pittsfield manager Ben Stohr. “We had a few miscues on the bases, but that’s being part of thirteen. They fought through it, and [got] awesome pitching.”
Two of Manassas’ five hits came on back-to-back singles in the first inning. Shortstop Christian Barry, Pittsfield’s player of the game, nailed the lead runner at third base on a fielder’s choice, then Paronto induced a fly out by Tyler Mills to end the early threat.
Barry walked to start the Pittsfield first, then Ed Ferris slammed a double to center to score Barry for a 1-0 lead.
Manassas starter Connor Armstrong walked three batters in all in the first, but got two critical strikeouts to leave the Pittsfield bases loaded.
Paronto sent Manassas down in order in the second, then Pittsfield struck for three runs as Brendan Socie singled, advanced to second on a fielder’s choice, then stole third. After Ryan Stannard walked, Manassas brought in reliever Tyler Mills, who balked, allowing Socie to score. Barry followed with a triple to left to score Stannard. Two batters later, Morrie Fried doubled to center, bringing Barry home to finish the scoring.
Of Pittsfield’s six hits in the contest, three were for extra bases, key to the early scoring which held up thanks to defense, and the dynamic duo of Paronto and Hillard.
When asked about his nerves taking the mound again, Paronto had an interesting answer concerning which start was tougher.
“There was a little more pressure here in game two as opposed to game one,” Paronto said. “There were a lot of people relying on us to win.”
Paronto threw 67 pitches over four innings, giving way to Hillard, who retired the Manassas side in order in the fifth, and only allowed a walk in each of the sixth and seventh innings to close the door on Manassas. Paronto credited the guys behind him for his success.
“We’ve always had a good defense, but we keep getting better,” Paronto said.
After committing three errors in their opening 6-5 win overthe Mid-Atlantic Region champions from Williamsport, Pa., Pittsfield had just one in Sunday’s game which did not affect the outcome.
Hillard, who tossed 45 pitches in relief, relishes his opportunities to seal victories for his squad.
“It’s my job to pitch strikes, and keep runners off bases,” Hillard said. “Then I rely on my team.”
The aforementioned base running difficulties did not hurt Pittsfield, but could become an issue as the games only get bigger from here. They were able to survive two rundowns, while going two for four on stolen base attempts.
Pittsfield was the final team in the ten-team field to play their second game. They have a very quick turnaround as they are scheduled to face Winchester, Va., the Southeast Region champion, who will enter the game 0-2, but are averaging five and a half runs per contest.
With a 10 a.m. first pitch, it’ll be a short night for the Pittsfield All-Stars, succinctly explained by Paronto.
“Drink water, ice my arm, then go to bed,” Paronto said.
The players and coaches will say a quick prayer of their own, hoping Monday’s game gets played, as a storm front reaches Central Virginia late Sunday night, bringing a chance for rain both Monday and Tuesday.
———
Manassas 000 100 0 — 1 5 1
Pittsfield 130 000 x — 4 7 1
Conner Armstrong 1 1/3, Tyler Mills 2, Bruno Fullinwide 2 2/3 and Cole Porter. Connor Paronto 4, Cam Hillard 3 and Jackson Almeida. W — Paronto. L — Armstrong. Sv. — Hillard. 2B — P: Eddie Ferris, Morrie Fried. LOB — M 7. P 8.