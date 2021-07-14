The story of the 2021 Pittsfield Babe Ruth 15s will include another chapter.
Pittsfield swept Westfield on Tuesday in the Western Massachusetts State Tournament, earning a seat at the New England Regionals in Trumbull, Conn.
Pittsfield took a 7-3 win in the first game of the double-header with Damon Pause on the mound. Pause finished with seven strikeouts and three hits in seven innings of work.
Owen Salvatore brought home Pause and Nick Brindle in the top of the third inning to put Pittsfield in the lead. A two-out hit by Tommy Mullin bumped the lead to 4-0 in the top of the sixth. Salvatore knocked a double in the frame and later scored.
Hits from Salvatore and Antonio Scalise extended the lead to 7-0 in the seventh.
Pittsfield needed five innings to take care of business in game two, defeating Westfield 10-0. Cam Sime pitched a shutout on the hill, giving up one hit and striking out five in his five innings of work.
Singles from Salvatore and Sime, along with a double off the bat of Christian Salzarulo, gave Pittsfield a 2-0 lead in the second. Walker Abdallah, Sime, Mullin, Ben Cornish, Brindle and Pause all contributed to a fifth-inning hit parade that ended the game after seven runs crossed the plate.
The New England Regionals begin on July 23.
Berkshire Bulldogs pick up two wins
The Berkshire Bulldogs returned from Greenfield with a 12-7 win on Saturday afternoon.
A two-run dinger by Jack Sherman gave the Bulldogs a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning. David Kircher, 2 for 4 on the day, knocked a single to score Max Mozian in the third. Kircher finished with 2 RBI and Mozian was 2 for 3.
Emery Rotter and Gavin Winger hit runs home in the fourth to help the Bulldogs maintain the lead. Joe Hoffman earned the win, giving up just one hit and striking out three batters.
The Bulldogs played the Berkshire American 11s at Laston Field in Lanesboro on Tuesday, earning a 14-3 win on the day. Eddie Ferris could do no wrong at the plate, crushing a grand slam and three-run home run.
Kirchner scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth and Mozian was 2 for 3. Blake Hoffman and Rotter each had two hits.
Sherman silenced the American bats and picked up the win, giving up two runs in three innings of work. JJ Prenguber had two hits for the Americans.