ANDOVER — The Pittsfield American 10-year-old All-Stars traveled 150 miles over the weekend to prove they were the top team in all corners of the state.
Pittsfield won two games at the Blanchard Complex in Andover, and returns home to Berkshire County as Massachusetts Little League state champions.
Game 1
Pittsfield American 4, Andover National 2
Pittsfield American snapped a scoreless stalemate with a four-run fourth inning that provided Cooper Reed and the defense all the cushion they needed.
Pittsfield American 10s beat Holden
Reed went 5 1/3 innings, allowing just two hits and striking out 12. He was tagged with two runs in the sixth, as Andover made its comeback bid. Pittsfield made the call to the bullpen for Jack Wendling who came in and stopped the bleeding.
It was a two-out rally for Pittsfield in the fourth. Andover's J. Shea had faced just two more batters than the minimum through three scoreless innings, allowing just a two-out single to Aiden Arseneau in the first. So in the fourth, Arseneau tried again, this time reaching with a leadoff with a walk. He moved into scoring position when Reed reached on an error by the center fielder. Two outs followed, before Brennan Lyon was hit by a pitch to load the bases and Alec Houghtaling walked in a run.
That brought up No. 9 hitter Kydd Kearns, who is in that spot for a reason. Kearns spun the order, reaching base for the second time with a single, scoring Reed for the 2-0 lead. Wendling then came through with the back-breaker, a two-run single for the four-run lead.
Reed made that lead stick in the bottom half, picking up right where he'd left off. The Pittsfield ace retired the first 11 batters he faced in the state semifinal, eight by strikeout. He picked up two quick outs on a pair of grounders to start the bottom of the fourth. A double by G. Wright broke up the no-hitter, but Reed knocked down a sharp grounder that Wendling finished off from shortstop to strand the runner. Another three Ks followed in the fifth, before a leadoff single by Shea to start the sixth came back to bite.
A walk followed and Wendling came on in relief. A single and two more walks threatened, but Wendling struck out the final batter with the bases loaded, sending American into the state final.
Game 2
Pittsfield American 9, Swansea 8
In the state final, Pittsfield American won in an extra-inning thriller, scoring one run in the bottom of the seventh to set off the celebration over Swansea.
Pittsfield started about as far behind the 8-ball as a team can, trailing 5-0 after the top of the second inning. The local 10s went down 1-2-3 in the bottom of the first after Swansea staked starter D. Soares with a 3-0 lead. Another two were tacked on in the second, but the Pittsfield bats wouldn't stay quiet long.
American saw an opportunity and jumped at it, batting around and scoring five runs in the bottom of the second to tie the game. Pittsfield eventually led 8-6, but Swansea chipped away and scored twice in the top of the sixth to send it to extras. Even then, the winning run was on third base, but Pittsfield handled a grounder to second to end the threat and give itself a chance.
And the bats did not disappoint. Matt Keegan led off with a single to start the bottom of the seventh, and pinch-runner Jacob Knauth advanced to third on a pair of passed balls and a single by Alec Houghtaling.
Another pitch got past the catcher and Knauth started the party for Pittsfield.
Keegan was 2 for 4 with two runs scored, while Kydd Kearns reached base and scored twice.
Keegan started the second-inning rally as well, singling before Houghtaling and Jacob Welch walked. Knauth, who started in right field before being subbed out for Brennan Lyon until the decisive pinch-run of the game, hit an RBI single to get Pittsfield on the board. Two more runs scored on passed balls, and then Kearns and Wendling were hit by pitches as things got wild. Ryan Albuquerque singled in the tying run.
Wendling hit a two-run single in the third to put Pittsfield up 7-5. Aiden Arseneau walked and scored with the help of a Cooper Reed single in the fourth.