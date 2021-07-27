To celebrate the Pittsfield American 10-year-olds winning the Massachusetts Little League State Championship over the weekend in Andover, Pittsfield police and fire departments gave them a parade on Tuesday evening. The banner is fixed to the front of the lead car, a Pittsfield police cruiser. Because of the nature of the night with storms and damage, the team was not able to ride on the ladder truck. Instead they drove in their cars with their families.