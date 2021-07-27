To celebrate the Pittsfield American 10-year-olds winning the Massachusetts Little League State Championship over the weekend in Andover, Pittsfield police and fire departments gave them a parade on Tuesday evening. The banner is fixed to the front of the lead car, a Pittsfield police cruiser. Because of the nature of the night with storms and damage, the team was not able to ride on the ladder truck. Instead they drove in their cars with their families.
PITTSFIELD — The state champion Pittsfield American 10-year-old All-Stars showed no fear of Mother Nature on Tuesday night, skipping rocks in a flooded Wahconah Park parking lot and throwing a Nerf football around in a post-thunderstorm drizzle.
“It’s camaraderie. These kids just love being around each other,” manager B.J. Jefferson said.
“They grew a special bond over the last month that they’ll never forget for the rest of their lives. It was absolutely amazing to watch.”
An undefeated 9-0 season and a state championship is plenty to be joyous about, especially considering this group of 10-year-olds seized their first opportunity to participate in a tournament outside of Berkshire county.
“Experiencing and learning how to win early is only going to help them and prepare them for future baseball,” Jefferson said.
Pittsfield sealed its tournament victory at the Blanchard Complex in Andover, roughly a two-and-a-half-hour drive to the most northeastern corner of the state.
“You would’ve thought they owned the [hotel],” Jefferson said. “It was non-stop running around, having fun, using the courtyards, [jumping] in and out of the pool, throwing the football around, using the workout area, riding up and down the elevators… I couldn’t have asked for 15 better kids to coach.”
The local Little League sluggers started their state tournament run with a win over Andover National, defeating the host team 4-2. A gem on the mound from Cooper Reed was the propellant that launched Pittsfield into a state title game against Swansea.
Pittsfield American then went on to defeat Swansea in a barn-burning extra-innings bout that eventually ended in the bottom of the seventh inning, as Matthew Keegan reached first and was pinch-run for by Jacob Knauth, who managed to score the winning run, sealing the victory for Pittsfield.
“I feel really good inside,” Keegan said, two days later back home in Pittsfield. “The hotel was pretty cool, I loved the pool there.”
A postgame celebration turned into a hometown bash as Pittsfield American’s proud families and fans gathered at Deming Park for a celebration following the parade of police cars and fire trucks through downtown.
Ice cream from Pittsfield Police’s Copsicle truck was only half of what contributed to the championship buzz at a wet Deming parking lot, as the state champions demonstrated their famous pre and post-game ritual one final time.
“We just give Coach B.J. a quick two claps and a Rick Flair ‘woo,’” catcher Aiden Arseneau said nonchalantly.
The group of 10-year-olds pay homage to former WWE superstar Rick Flair, who retired from professional wrestling in 2011 — the year that most of these players were born, with two claps and a loud “WOO.”
