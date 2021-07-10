GREAT BARRINGTON — Saturday's title tilt for the Little League District 1 championship in the 8-to 10-year-old division lasted only three innings.
In those three at-bats, though, Pittsfield American did more than enough damage to secure its spot in the sectional tournament. Pittsfield knocked off Dalton-Hinsdale 23-1 to take home the District 1 banner.
It was a 12-run third inning that did in Dalton-Hinsdale, as Pittsfield stole back momentum after the designated home squad had gotten itself on the board in the bottom of the second.
Pittsfield sent 18 batters to the plate, notching three hits and working nine walks to turn an 11-1 lead into the 23-1 runaway. Wyatt Lewis and Cooper Brown both came off the bench to knock pinch-hit RBI singles, keeping the rally going. Jackson Boehm also had a pinch-hit single in the inning.
Before that, the American offense was already humming off leadoff man Jack Wendling, who finished 3 for 4 with three RBI and two runs scored.
In front 3-0 after one inning, No. 9 hitter Kydd Kearns hit a one-out single, and came around to score on Wendling's base hit through the left side of the infield. An error scored Wendling, before Cooper Reed hit an RBI single down the third-base line. Matt Keegan went to left field with his own RBI single a batter later, before Jake Welch drove in another with a shallow hit to the outfield.
Kearns' second at-bat of the second inning added some more damage as he lined a RBI single to left, giving Wendling another shot atop the order. Wendling fought off an outside pitch and dropped another RBI single into right field making it 11-0 before Dalton-Hinsdale could get out of the inning.
Reed got the start for Pittsfield American on the mound. He struck out five over two innings of work, scattering three hits.
Cam Sievers singled with one out in the bottom of the first inning, but Pittsfield catcher Aiden Arseneau caught him stealing second, allowing Reed to finish a 1-2-3 frame.
Dalton-Hinsdale looked to start a rally of its own in the second inning, and turned to cleanup hitter Jack Furlong to get things going. Furlong obliged, by socking a Reed offering down the line in left for a single. A late and wild through had him scampering for third, and another errant attempt sent him home with the team's first run.
Evan Charter grabbed that momentum and launched a double to right-center field to put Pittsfield on its heels.
Reed settled back down, though, and struck out three straight batters to strand Charter at second and end the threat.
Wendling came on to start the third and slammed the door with a 1-2-3 inning, striking out the game's final batter.
Ryder Shove, Sievers and Noah Aldrich pitched for Dalton-Hinsdale.
Pittsfield American advances to the sectional tournament which will begin on Thursday or Friday at Deming Park in Pittsfield.