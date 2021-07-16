PITTSFIELD — Pittsfield American’s Ryan Albuquerque flashed a cheerful grin as he was swarmed by his teammates after hitting a walk-off base hit in the bottom of the fifth inning of Friday night’s 10-0 victory over Holden.
“It was just a good pitch and I drove it. My teammates were really looking for a walk-off so I got up to the plate and I did it,” Albuquerque said, flipping the game ball in his hands.
The five-inning win showcased Pittsfield’s strong pitching, competitive at-bats, and commitment to small ball.
Pittsfield American 10s beat Holden
“The kids, they executed. They made us look like magicians,” American Coach BJ Jefferson said.
Holden started the game by putting five runners on base. None of them scored, however, thanks to a strong bounce-back pitching performance by Pittsfield’s Cooper Reed, who earned strikeouts for the first and third outs of the inning.
Pittsfield Catcher Aiden Arseneau made the most crucial play of the first inning, collecting the second out by tagging a runner who would have normally scored, but did not touch home plate.
“That was definitely a momentum-changer, if that run scores then who knows what happens,” Jefferson said.
The game remained scoreless until the bottom of the second inning when Pittsfield was able to tack on four runs on three walks and three hits. Two beautiful bunts down the third-base line were the catalyst for Pittsfield’s offensive outburst.
In the top of the third, Holden again put pressure on Pittsfield with three baserunners, but Reed showed composure earning the last out of the frame by coaxing a batter to swing through a 1-2 pitch. Reed finished his three-inning outing with four strikeouts.
Pittsfield’s effort in the bottom of the third mimicked their performance at the plate in the second inning. Walks, base hits, and bunts drove in an additional four runs which brought Pittsfield to an 8-0 lead.
Jack Wendling came to the mound for the Red and Gray in the top of the fourth and picked up where Reed had left off. Wendling set down the first batter swinging, the second with a flyout, and the third swinging as well.
The bottom of the fourth only consisted of one run for Pittsfield, where Matthew Keegan crossed the plate in a bang-bang play that scored Pittsfield’s ninth run.
Wendling and strong defense from Pittsfield kept Holden off the board in the top of the fifth, which brought Pittsfield to the plate in the bottom half looking to finish off a run-rule victory.
The first Pittsfield batter of the inning took first after being hit by a pitch. Wendling then followed with a perfectly placed sacrifice bunt advancing the game-winning run.
Albuquerque stepped up to the plate with the win in his sights, working his at-bat to a full count before ripping a line drive in between the first and second baseman, scoring Cooper Brown with the game-winning run for Pittsfield.
The entire Pittsfield American bench stormed the field and jumped in unison around Albuquerque.
“In a three-team, double-elimination tournament, winning the first game is absolutely enormous,” Jefferson said.
Pittsfield American will now travel to Longmeadow today to play a Longmeadow All-Star team who defeated notorious Pittsfield baseball rival, Westfield, in District 2. That game is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Strople Field.