A six-run sixth inning highlighted the Pittsfield American 10s' strong performance at Longmeadow on Saturday. Matthew Keegan and Aiden Arseneau each had two hits for the District I champs in the 9-5 win.

Keegan set the tone for Pittsfield (2-0 in sectional play) in the first inning. Stepping into the box with two outs, a single brought home Jack Wendling and Ryan Albuquerque, giving American the early advantage.

Wendling and Albuquerque each reached base and scored twice. Arseneau knocked home two runs with a double in the sixth. Cooper Reed, the cleanup hitter, followed with another double that plated two more runs, building on the American lead late in the ballgame.

Pittsfield American is now 2-0 after defeating Holden 10-0 on July 16. The three-team, double-elimination sectional tournament will continue on Monday, with Holden and Longmeadow playing a game that was rained out on Sunday. The loser of that game is eliminated and the winner will try to beat Pittsfield twice, beginning Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Deming Park.

11s Sectional Tournament

District I champion Great Barrington dropped the first game of their sectional tournament on Friday at Rutland, 12-2. The GB Stars led 2-0 early but succumbed to the host squad. Great Barrington looks to stave off elimination on Monday, when Rutland visits Olympian Meadows for a 6 p.m. tilt. That game is an elimination game for both sides, as Rutland lost 9-5 on Saturday to Easthampton. The winner will travel to play at Easthampton Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

12s Sectional Tournament

The Pittsfield American 12s have enjoyed a nice rest after winning the District I championship on Thursday. They will host their sectional opener at Deming on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. against the District IV champion, while District II champion Longmeadow is set to host the District III champ.