PITTSFIELD — The first time means everything.
"Last year we didn't really get a chance and I think we could have," said Pittsfield American's Christian Barry, after Pittsfield beat Longmeadow 11-1, in a game shortened to five innings because of the 10-run rule.
"It's just a great experience," said Barry, who was a star on offense and defense for manager Ty Perrault's squad.
Barry was 4 for 4 with an inside-the-park home run to lead off the game. He also had two doubles, scored three runs and drove in four. He was a triple away from hitting for the cycle.
On the mound he was practically as dominant, giving up only a fourth-inning double to Longmeadow's Alejandro Santiago. Santiago later scored an unearned run, the only Longmeadow run of the game. Barry struck out 10 hitters. He retired the first four via strikeout and had at least one strikeout in every inning except for the fourth.
In the fifth, Barry walked leadoff hitter Drey Begley, who stole second and went to third on a sacrifice bunt by Pete Jusko. But Owen Bagley was caught looking at strike three and Robbie Pierson struck out to end the inning.
"My first inning, I pitched pretty well. Then I started to lose it a little," said Barry, who is a pretty tough grader. "I had to stay calm and just work through it."
There were two big factors in the win for Pittsfield American. One was jumping on Santiago for three runs in the first inning and three more in the second. The other was the fact that Barry struck out the top two hitters in the Longmeadow order six times between them. The top four hitters for the Pioneer Valley squad were a combined 1 for 10, which in Little League baseball is trouble.
"They juggled their order today a little bit from what they had been doing," Perrault said. "It makes all the difference in the world to set the table."
Barry and his teammates set the table right off the bat, so to speak.
Barry hit an 0-2 pitch to right field. The ball got caught in the fencing, but when right fielder Dy Russell tried to fish it out, it became a live ball and the umpires would not stop play. Barry roared around and touched home. It was his 29th home run of 2021.
Then with one out, Sebastian Herrera singled to center and came home on Kevin Konefal's double to left. Konefal took third on the throw and then scored when Ryan Stannard's squeeze bunt went for a base hit. It was 3-0, and while Robby Bazinet and Sam Gyurjian both struck out, the damage was done.
Pittsfield added three runs in the second inning on three hits. Barry singled home a run, Cam Blake singled home another and Herrera drove in a run with a ground out. That created a 6-0 mountain that was tough for Longmeadow to climb.
"It was" tough to get down so early, Longmeadow manager Chris Pierson said. "We know the Pittsfield team is a very talented team. We were just trying to take it one strike at a time, one out at a time. Give them credit and tip your hat. They started getting runs on the board in the first inning."
That cushion helped Barry get some restored confidence.
"I know I have great fielders behind me. Even if I let up one or two, we still have that big lead," said Barry.
The top of the Pittsfield order did more damage in the third inning. Barry hit a two-run double and scored on Blake's RBI double. Blake came home on Herrera's single. The game ended in the fifth when Jack Bellefontaine doubled to left and scored on Barry's second double. This one hit the base of the fence on the fly.
The top four in the Pittsfield batting order — Barry, Blake, Herrera and Konefal — all had multiple-hit games. The four of them were 10 for 13.
Next stop for Pittsfield American is Gloucester and the edge of the Atlantic Ocean. The Massachusetts Little League Final Four will begin Thursday. Pittsfield American will play Section 2 champion Middleboro in one of two games. The Section 3 champion will play Peabody Western. The round-robin tournament will conclude Sunday with the teams with the two best records battling for the state championship and a berth in the New England Regionals that start Aug. 8, in Bristol, Conn.
The Pittsfield American Little League All-Stars get their sectional championship banner. pic.twitter.com/KNxwNiSFG7— Howard Herman (@howardherman) July 24, 2021
"I think they always have the potential. It's just if they want to do it," said Perrault, when asked if he thought when the team was put together, it could get to this point. "Their attitudes in practice, showing up to hit at 8 and 9 in the morning and coming back in the night with me for defense, their attitudes have been great — every one of them. When that's the case, the sky is the limit."
Pittsfield American is heading back to the state championship for the third time in the last six years.
"It never gets old," said Perrault, who is making his seventh trip to the Little League Final Four. "I'm still nervous before the games, relieved after the games. This is a great group. We're very proud of them."
