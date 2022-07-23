Pittsfield American 12s advance to Massachusetts Little League Final Four, holding off Leominster in Section 1 final

PITTSFIELD — When Leominster's Justin Little hit a sinking liner to center field in the bottom of the sixth inning of the Little League Section 1 championship game, most everybody at Deming Park though the ball would drop in, and what had been an eight-run lead was perilously close to slipping away.
Not everyone.
"If the ball's hit to me, first catch it and see where the runner is," Pittsfield American center fielder Aiden Arseneau said, and was asked if he thought he had a chance to catch the fly ball.
"Yeah," said Arseneau.
Arseneau's diving catch led to a game-ending double play as District I champion Pittsfield American held off District III champion Leominster 15-12 on a sweltering Saturday afternoon on Newell Street. The win puts Pittsfield American back in the state championship series, which will be held this coming weekend in Braintree. Last year's American 12s were the state runners-up in Gloucester.
Heading for home, the Pittsfield American players complete their circuit of Deming Park with the Section 1Little League banner. pic.twitter.com/ElKEkmTofm— Howard Herman (@howardherman) July 23, 2022
"I know Aiden's ability in the outfield. He doesn't play much outfield, but he's on my house-league team and we have him in the outfield once in a while," Pittsfield American manager Ty Perrault said. "I've seen him make diving catches, and that's why we put him there today. I knew this was going to be a hitting game. That one, I didn't think it was high enough. I thought that was down."
The double play threw some cold water on another comeback attempt by the Leominster All-Stars. Leominster, the designated home team after winning the coin flip, had come to Pittsfield after American scored a 12-2, run-rule win on Friday.
On Saturday, things did not start any better for Leominster, which found itself down 9-1 after three innings, and it began to appear as if a quick day was in the offing. Instead, Leominster scored four runs in the home third and outscored American 11-6 over the final 2 1/2 innings. That set the stage for the sixth-inning drama.
Pittsfield had a chance to tack on some extra runs when Mario Zerbato crushed a single off the fence in center. That was because the Leominster defense was playing deep. Zerbato did not get past second base because reliever Aiden Courchaine struck out Arseneau, Daley and Eli Kristensen to end the inning.
Kristensen, who relieved starter Brendan Merwin with two outs in the fourth, held Leominster to an unearned run in the fifth. The inning could have been worse for Pittsfield American were it not for a 7-6-2 putout as Leominster's Will Connors tried to score on a double by Jason Mazzaferro. Zerbato took the relay from shortstop Sebastian Herrera and slapped the tag on Connors to end that inning.
In the sixth, Ricco Lora led off with his fourth hit of the day, an infield single that hit the first-base bag. Leominster loaded the bases on a pair of errors and scored when Vitto Piermarini — who hit a three-run home run to the concession stand in left — walked to force in a run. After Gavin Hjelin's infield single scored a run, Michael Thompson hit a sacrifice fly to score the 12th run. That could have been a double play because on the tag after a throw from left field, the ball was jarred free and Piermarini scored. Hjelin ended up on second.
The next batter hit a 3-1 pitch to shallow center, where Arseneau made the diving grab and threw to second baseman Ben Sykes for the Section-winning double play.
Leominster manager Rob Lora — who is a Berkshire County native, a Hoosac Valley graduate and a high school Super Bowl champion, called the catch by Arseneau game-saving.
"That kid made an MVP catch. Not only did he catch it, he snow-coned it and he brought the glove up. It was like perfect," Lora said. "When the runner on second base took off, he sees that's going to drop so he's going to get another run dropping in. There was no doubt, don't try to stop him because he can see better than anybody. Everybody in the park thought it was going to drop.
"That kid came in and gave his whole body up for his team."
It was a championship game with 27 runs scored on 32 hits. Seven Pittsfield American batters had at least two hits, while Herrera and Merwin had three hits each. Herrera was 3 for 5 with four runs batted in. Arseneau chipped in with a 2-for-4 day with two runs scored and three RBI, while Sykes was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and three RBI of his own.
Four different Leominster players had multiple hits. Lara, the manager's son, was 4 for 4 with two runs scored. Mazzaferro was 3 for 4, while Courchaine and Hjelin each had two hits. Piermarini, who did not start the game, went 1 for 2 with four runs batted in and that long home run.
Unlike the game against Rutland or the game at Leominster, Pittsfield American was unable to put its opponent away. The American players were, however, able to get off the mat every time Leominster tried to throw the proverbial haymaker.
"That's what [coach Tanner Hanford] said, they just have heart and they just don't give up," said Perrault of his team. "They're resilient. Resilient is the word they have been, right to the end of this game."
Pittsfield American Sebastian Herrera belts a big, 2-run double in the sixth inning. pic.twitter.com/W8V7YVFCQl— Howard Herman (@howardherman) July 23, 2022
The Pittsfield American Little League All-Stars are off to their third state championship in the last 10 years. American lost in the state title game to Peabody West in 2021 and lost to Wellesley in 2016. They did, however, beat Danvers 4-3 in 2018 to win a state title and advance to the New England Regionals in Bristol, Conn.
Pittsfield will play the first of two games on Friday against the Section 4 champion, either Reading or Gloucester. The tournament will be played Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Braintree. There will be an elimination game on Saturday and the two first-day winners will play the second game. The team that goes 2-0 will play the second game on Sunday, after the early elimination game.
"Research begins tomorrow," said Perrault. "My kids are down there, so we'll see what they can tell me. We know we'll see some good teams. We always do. But it's always fun."
Fun but pressure-filled, especially after the Leominster manager made a statement that the team that came out of Section 1 was going to win the whole thing.
"I put it on yesterday and I put it on again today," said Lora. "I'm from this county and I believe whoever won today was truly going to win the state. I believe that team has what it takes."