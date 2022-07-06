ADAMS — The scoreboard got quite the workout during the first game of a Little League doubleheader on Wednesday night.
In the District I Don Gleason Age 9-11 Little League Tournament, Pittsfield American rolled to a 26-0 win over Great Barrington. With the win, Pittsfield American has advanced to Saturday’s championship game. The game went three innings.
Great Barrington will play Pittsfield National Thursday at 5:30 p.m. The winner advances to Saturday and the loser’s season is over.
Pittsfield American scored 10 runs in the first inning and eight in both the second and the third. It was more than enough for Mateo Fox, who struck out six and gave up only one hit. That was a single by Maynes Libetti with two outs in the second inning.
Pittsfield batted around in each of the three innings, sending 15 to the plate in the first, 14 in the second and 14 in the third.
Tuesday’s results
Age 9-11 Tournament
ADAMS — In Tuesday’s opener of the Age 9-11 tournament, Pittsfield American beat Pittsfield National 12-1, in five innings.
Winning pitcher Cooper Reed had two hits for Pittsfield American, while teammaate Kydd Kearns hit a double.
For Pittsfield National, Tyler Lacasse had a single and a double. Weston Wigglesworth pitched in with a single.
Age 8-10 Tournament
DALTON — When the rain came to Chamberlain Park, Pittsfield American had a lead on Great Barrington. The inclement weather forced the teams to retire for the night, with Pittsfield American taking a 9-4 win in its opener.
Jowell Malave got the win for American. Brennan Lyon had a single and a triple, while Lennon Green added a triple.
For Great Barrington, Christian Tonetti doubled and John Valenti singled.
Sheffield Juniors 7 Westfield 4 (11 innings)
WESTFIELD — Jack Conrad pitched three innings of relief and Sheffield Post 340 scored three runs in the top of the 11th inning to beat rival Westfield at Bullens Field.
Conrad helped his own cause with a two-run single in that three-run 11th inning.
In the home 11th, Conrad set Westfield down in order, striking out two and getting the third out on a pop up.
Sheffield got a good night on the mound from starter Max Shepardson, who went 5 1/3 innings, and Jack Bissaillon, who threw 1 2/3 before giving way to Conrad.
The Juniors are in Greenfield tonight.